Applebee’s® Welcomes You Back to the Neighborhood with an Irresist-A-Bowl Deal

Wednesday, July 08 2020 @ 07:27 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

GLENDALE, Calif., July 6, 2020 – Welcome Back, Neighbor! To celebrate, today Applebee’s is reintroducing Applebee’s® Irresist-A-Bowls as the official entrée to welcome guests back into dining rooms across the country. Irresist-A-Bowls are just $7.99* for a limited time and are piled high with abundant toppings and flavor that is truly irresistible!

“We are excited to ‘Welcome Back’ guests with three great new Irresist-A-Bowls all featured at $7.99. Whether in our restaurants, through Applebee’s To Go or by Delivery, all of our guests can enjoy these three delicious and abundant bowls,” said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “From the zing of our Southwest Chicken Bowl to the tasty sensations in our Tex Mex Shrimp Bowl or the delectable crunch of our Homestyle Chicken Bowl, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

The three Irresist-A-Bowls available now at Applebee’s include:

Southwest Chicken Bowl (steak available for an additional $2)

Tex-Mex Shrimp Bowl

Homestyle Chicken Bowl

As restaurant dining rooms reopen across the country, Applebee’s is leading with a safety-first mindset to create an enjoyable dining experience for all guests. We have created new protocols for safe service that follow CDC and FDA guidelines as well as local and state mandates. Team members and managers have been trained on these new safe service protocols, which include a heightened focus on:

Social Distancing: We’re maintaining a 6-foot distance at all times. Guests can join a wait list via an app or visit the host stand and then wait outside, weather permitting, or in their vehicle until the host lets them know their table is ready.

Sanitation Specialist: In each restaurant, a dedicated team member is following strict and regimented cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing procedures.

Safe Service: To view the menu, guests can use a single-use disposable menu, use their own device to access Applebees.com or use the tabletop device found in most restaurants that is disinfected after each use. Condiments are made available as single serve with the meal or upon request. Contact-free payment options are available.

Health & Hygiene: Team members wear face coverings and follow strict protocols for handwashing and health checks. Hand sanitizer is readily available throughout the restaurant.

Plexiglass Installations: Plexiglass has been installed in all restaurants to separate the different areas of the restaurant.

More details on Applebee’s safety-first dining experience can be found at Applebees.com. To find your local restaurant, visit Applebees.com/restaurants.

For Applebee’s fans who continue to opt for meals on-the-go, you can order many of your Applebee’s favorites, including Irresist-A-Bowls, online at Applebees.com or via the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google) for Carside To Go® or Applebee’s Delivery® where available.

*Price and participation may vary. Tax and gratuity excluded.

*Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey: Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Totowa, Union and Wall.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates more than 145 restaurants in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Georgia, including six restaurant concepts: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube and its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. Doherty Enterprises also opened its first Sola Salon Studios location in Staten Island and has since expanded to Wayne, Cedar Knolls and Holmdel, NJ with a location coming soon to Princeton, NJ. Doherty Enterprises is recognized as the 15th largest franchisee in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, the 78th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States by Nation’s Restaurant News, the 59th largest privately held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 28th largest privately held company in New Jersey by NJBIZ. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW a Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 1,700 people and donated over $3 million directly back to those in need. (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of March 31, 2020, there were 1,766 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

