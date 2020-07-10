Hackensack Meridian Health Announces New Contract With Jersey Shore University Medical Center Nurses by

July 8, 2020 - Health Professionals and Allied Employees Local 5058 (HPAE) ratified a new contract on Tuesday for about 1,200 nurses at Jersey Shore University Medical Center (JSUMC).

The bargaining committees for Hackensack Meridian Health and the JSUMC local union worked hard since April to reach an agreement that enables Hackensack Meridian Health to continue to deliver safe, high quality care for patients and provide a comprehensive, generous and affordable wage and benefits package to retain and recruit team members across the network.

JSUMC nurses are now sharing the same wage increases provided across the network.

The JSUMC contract includes:

Market-competitive pay increase that brings nurses to the same wage scale as all other Hackensack Meridian Health RNs in the region

Increased differentials for MSN, preceptor and charge pay to match the pay for all other RNs in the region

Increased tuition reimbursement

Bonuses for national certification and career ladders, differentials for MSN, preceptor and charge pay to match all other nurses in the region

Guidelines for floating nurses developed by Hackensack Meridian Health leadership

Nurses at Southern Ocean Medical Center (SOMC) recently ratified a similar contract. The core economic components, such as wages, benefits and differentials, are identical.

The new JSUMC contract replaces the previous collective bargaining agreement with the nurses. The contract begins on July 12. It will last for three years.

