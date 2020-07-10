NJSPBA PRESIDENT COLLIGAN APPLAUDS APPELLATE COURT OF NEW JERSEY RULING ON AG’s DIRECTIVES by

Wednesday, July 08 2020 @ 07:33 PM EDT

WOODBRIDGE – Calling it a “great first step”, New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association President Patrick Colligan today released the following statement thanking the Appellate Division for granting the request by the State PBA and a number of other law enforcement unions for a stay of the Attorney General's Directives requiring law enforcement agencies to release the names of law enforcement officers who were issued major discipline since 2000.

A number of law enforcement agencies intended to release and publish this information by July 15th. This means that law enforcement agencies cannot publish the names of law enforcement officers who have been issued major discipline and summaries of that discipline pending further order of the Court.

Colligan and the NJSPBA were among a number of concerned members of the law enforcement community who immediately rushed to the defense of members of law enforcement to ensure that confidential and personal files could not be simply released by fiat with no examination of the legality and potentially devastating consequences that will surely accompany the Attorney General’s decree.

“We have consistently said that we are willing to work with the Attorney General towards a resolution that is fair, just as we always have,” said Colligan. “In the absence of partnership that allows us all to root out bad actors without sacrificing individuals who will be unfairly ruined in the rush to secure a soundbite, we will continue to pursue any and all legal remedies. We know that this is an ongoing process, but this ruling is a great first step for our members and for the public at large.”

The case will be argued before the Appellate Division in October and the Appellate Division will issue a decision on whether to permanently stay the Attorney General's Directives.

