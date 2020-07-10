During current COVID-19 surge, New Jersey blood donors can assist hardest-pressed healthcare facilities by

MONTVALE, NJ (July 9, 2020) – Responding to the current surge of COVID-19 cases across multiple Sun Belt states – including Texas, and Arizona – the non-profit, nationwide blood collection organization Vitalant is making it possible for New Jersey residents to provide assistance by donating convalescent plasma.

Vitalant is collecting blood plasma donated by individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. Known as “convalescent plasma,” this blood component contains antibodies that may provide seriously ill patients an extra boost in fighting the disease.

“This severe upswing in the COVID-19 infection rate in multiple states has created serious situations in multiple locations,” explains Michael Davenport, Vitalant’s regional director. “We’re strongly encouraging anyone that has recovered from COVID-19 wishing to help to arrange to donate convalescent plasma. Being a donor is always a way to potentially save lives – and that’s even more true during this coronavirus pandemic, when some people also have the option of donating convalescent plasma.”

Those interested in donating convalescent plasma may get specific information by visiting http://learn.vitalant.org/convalescentplasma.

Specific details on the fixed locations accepting convalescent plasma donations are as follows:

§ Montvale (102 Chestnut Ridge Rd.) – Click here for hours

§ Paramus (One West Ridgewood Ave., Suite 208) – Click here for hours

§ Parsippany (1259 Rt. 46 East, Building #4E | Suite 410) – Click here for hours

Additional information about donating blood is also available by visiting www.vitalant.org.

About Vitalant in New Jersey

A not-for-profit organization that supplies blood and blood products to hospitals in the NJ/NY region, Bergen County-based Vitalant (previously Community Blood Services) has been devoted to serving the community’s transfusion medicine needs since 1953. Donations of blood and blood products, umbilical cord blood, stem cells, and bone marrow help to join individuals, organizations, businesses, and entire communities together in partnership to help save lives.

About Vitalant

