SUEZ North America Presents Generous Gift of $120,000 and PPE to Hackensack Meridian Health in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

NUTLEY, NJ – July 9, 2020 – Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, is pleased to announce a generous gift of $120,000 and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from SUEZ North America to support research and the network’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nadine Leslie, CEO of SUEZ North America, presented Robert C. Garrett, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health with a gift of $100,000 and PPE to benefit the research team at Hackensack Meridian Health’s Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI) and an additional $20,000 to support Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center’s COVID-19 Response Fund. The gift was made in memory of Joseph Simunovich, former co-chair of Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees and Founding Chair of the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. Mr. Simunovich also served on the Board of Directors for SUEZ North America.

“We are delighted to make this substantial donation to Hackensack Meridian Health in honor of our former colleague and great friend, Joe Simunovich,” said Nadine Leslie, CEO of SUEZ North America.

“We are excited to apply much of our donation today to the Center for Discovery and Innovation, which is so important in the fight against COVID-19 and in keeping our employees, customers and community healthy and safe.”

Hackensack Meridian Health treated more patients in the pandemic than any other health network in New Jersey and is conducting major research to find cures for the virus, including a ground-breaking study on convalescent plasma therapy that was recently featured on CBS’ 60 Minutes.

“We are grateful to our partners at SUEZ North America for their generosity, which helps us continue to serve our communities in the most challenging health crisis our nation has faced in a century,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “The fact that this generous donation was made in memory of Joe Simunovich, my dear friend and mentor, makes this even more meaningful. Joe’s wisdom and vision helped shape our entire network and he is deeply missed.’’

The Center for Discovery and Innovation, which launched last year, contributed major breakthroughs to the COVID-19 pandemic: it developed the first rapid response COVID-19 test in New Jersey and partnered with network experts to conduct a clinical trial for convalescent plasma therapy, which identifies patients who recovered from the virus and produce high levels of antibodies.

“The past leadership and service of Joseph Simunovich was crucial to the creation of the CDI,” said David S. Perlin, Ph.D., CDI’s chief scientific officer. “We salute the leadership and employees of SUEZ North America for this meaningful contribution that will support our efforts to fight this pandemic. The PPE will certainly help protect our teams as well.’’

“This gift of $20,000 to Palisades Medical Center’s COVID-19 Response Fund, made in Joe Simunovich’s name by our friends at SUEZ North America, is generous, and we are thankful,” said Anthony J. Passannante, M.D., president, Palisades Medical Center. “COVID-19 has significantly impacted the communities we serve. This gift will support the care we provide to our patients, fund critical needs of our team members while advancing research for new COVID-19 treatments.”

“We are so grateful to SUEZ North America for their partnership and kind generosity to Hackensack Meridian Health in fond memory of Joe Simunovich,” said Helen A. Cunning, north regional president and chief development officer, Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation. “Joe was a dear friend who left a lasting legacy of compassion and extraordinary leadership here and in our communities. He is greatly missed.”

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 35,000 team members, and 7,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having four hospitals among the top in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and being named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2019” list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University opened in 2018, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its second class of 96 students in 2019 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

About SUEZ North America

