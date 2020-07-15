BERGEN COUNTY MOBILE TESTING WEEK 10 LOCATIONS by

Monday, July 13 2020 @ 03:36 PM EDT

Week 10 municipal partners to include Englewood, Hackensack, Ho-Ho-Kus, Midland Park, North Arlington & River Vale

HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces that next week the COVID-19 community mobile testing program will deploy Englewood, Hackensack, Ho-Ho-Kus, Midland Park, North Arlington, and River Vale. The program which provides COVID-19 saliva diagnostic and COVID-19 antibody tests, is available to all county residents thanks to a partnership between the County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center.

Mobile Testing Site Dates and Locations (WEATHER PERMITTING):

Monday July 13 - Midland Park & Ho-Ho-Kus

Midland Park Borough Hall - 280 Godwin Avenue, Midland Park

Tuesday, July 14 – Englewood

Veterans Memorial Park (Intersection of W. Demarest Ave/N. Van Brunt St.), Englewood

Wednesday July 15 - North Arlington

North Arlington Borough Hall - 214 Ridge Road, North Arlington

Thursday July 16 – Hackensack

Hackensack High School - 135 1st St., Hackensack (East Wing Parking Lot)

Friday July 17 - River Vale

River Vale Town Hall – 406 Rivervale Road, River Vale

ALL MOBILE TESTING DATES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO WEATHER CONDITIONS. For updates please visit www.co.bergen.nj.us and check County Executive Jim Tedesco’s Facebook page.

All sites hours unless otherwise noted will be:

· 9-10am for first responders and healthcare workers

· 10am-2:30pm for the general public

Mobile testing is available on a first come, first serve basis and is free of charge to the patient, regardless of health insurance status. All community mobile testing sites will offer the COVID-19 saliva and COVID-19 antibody tests. The COVID-19 saliva test is available to all county residents regardless of symptoms, as well as first responders, healthcare workers, and municipal or county employees who work in Bergen County with proof of employment.

Due to demand, antibody testing will be limited to 200 per day and only be available for Bergen County first responders, healthcare workers, and Bergen County residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 with documentation of prior test results.

For the COVID-19 saliva test, please do not eat, drink, smoke, or chew gum 30 minutes prior to arrival. Identification is necessary so please bring your driver’s license/ID card, social security card, passport, or birth certificate. Proof of Bergen County residency or that you work in Bergen County is required so please bring your driver’s license, utility bill, pay stub, or work ID. If you have an insurance card, also have that with you.

