Round Room retailers host eighth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event;

marking one million backpacks distributed to kids throughout the country

Company will also award five $10,000 college scholarships to selected winners

CARMEL, Ind. (July 13, 2020) – Round Room, LLC., the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Wireless Retailer, announces today that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies during its eighth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, marking more than one million total backpacks donated since the campaign launched in 2013.

The Backpack Giveaway event ensures children across the U.S. are well prepared for the start of the new school year. Five students will also have the opportunity to each win $10,000 college scholarships.

More than 800 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the U.S. are inviting families to visit select locations on Sunday, July 26, between 1-4 p.m. to pick up a backpack filled with various school supplies including pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and glue. One backpack per child will be given away to families, but to limit the number of people at the event, children are not required to be present to receive the backpack. Backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Each participating store location will follow the CDC’s social distancing and state guidelines to ensure the safety of employees and event attendees. In an effort to promote safety, stores will host either distanced walk up or contactless drive up events for customers to pick up backpacks. Check your local store location for specific instructions.

In addition to the backpack donations, TCC and Wireless Zone stores will be awarding five $10,000 college scholarships. Children in grades K-12 are eligible for entry and can be registered at their local stores during the Backpack Giveaway event. Entries will be accepted July 24-31.

“We love helping students obtain essential supplies before they begin their school year each summer,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC and Wireless Zone. “To have been able to donate more than one million backpacks to our nation’s youth in the eight years of this event is incredible, and I couldn’t be more thankful for our store locations, employees and customers for helping us continue to do good in our operating communities.”

For a list of participating stores and to learn how your local store location will commence its Backpack Giveaway event, visit www.tccrocks.com/locations and shop.wirelesszone.com. Each participating store will donate up to 180 backpacks. Any leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools.

Supporters of the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway are encouraged to use hashtags #SchoolRocks and #BetterTogether on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word.

To learn more about TCC and Wireless Zone visit www.RoundRoom.com.

