NNY WATERWAY SURVEYS NEWJERSEY RESIDENTS ON PLANS FOR LEISURE TRAVEL TO NEW YORK CITY

WEEHAWKEN, NJ, July 20 – NY Waterway is conducting an online survey of New Jersey residents, asking their attitude about visiting Manhattan for leisure activities.

The aim of the survey, sent by email and posted on social media to more than 200,000 North Jersey residents, is to help develop ferry schedules that best meet customer needs.

The short, eight-question survey asks questions such as “What leisure interests would you travel back to NYC to enjoy this summer: (check all that apply)” and offers choices such as museums and attractions, dining or visiting family and friends.

NY Waterway currently offers modified ferry service on eight routes between Weehawken, Hoboken, Jersey City and Belford/Middletown in Monmouth County and Manhattan. The current schedule is geared to accommodate commuters going to work and back.

All passengers are required to wear masks and all ferry crews, bus drivers and other employees dealing with the public wear masks and gloves. All ferries and buses are operating at 50 percent capacity, with ferry and bus seating clearly marked to maintain social distancing. All ferries and buses are cleaned after every run and all ferries, buses and terminals are cleaned and sanitized every night.

The leisure travel survey will help NY Waterway better anticipate what travel to NYC may look like this summer.

A similar survey in April, asking New Jersey residents about plans to return to work in Manhattan, yielded more than 2,000 completed surveys and helped NY Waterway plan for partial restoration of ferry service, which began June 29.

As an incentive, people who submit completed surveys are entered into a drawing to win American Express gift cards.

Visit nywaterway.com for more information or call 1-800-53-FERRY.

