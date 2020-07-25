IN-HOME CAREGIVER EDUCATION & SUPPORT PROGRAM by

This Program is a free service designed for people currently caring for family members, & loved ones.

A Registered Nurse first meets with the caregiver in the home to conduct an initial assessment. Based on the assessment, a teaching plan is prepared. The plan identifies the needs of the caregiver and will enable caregivers to identify and develop goals for learning skills necessary to provide care.

The caregiver may receive a limited number of home visits from the following disciplines:

· Physical Therapist

· Speech Therapist

· Occupational Therapist

· Registered Dietician

*A Licensed Clinical Social Worker is also available to offer short-term counseling to the caregiver for stress management

The caregiver must be:

· Unpaid & eighteen years of age or older.

· He/she must be actively engaged in the recipient’s care.

The care-recipient must be:

· A Bergen County resident sixty years of age or older.

· Diagnosed with a chronic disease or disability that requires the assistance of a primary caregiver to adequately perform activities of daily living.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Daniel S. Kotkin, Program Manager at: 201-336-6504

TTY #: 201-336-6505 Fax #: 201-336-6510

Email: [email protected]

*Program funding provided by the Bergen County Division of Senior Services, and services are available at no cost to the participant.

