DARLINGTON COUNTY PARK SWIMMING LAKE TO REOPEN ON FRIDAY, JULY 24

Friday, July 24 2020 @ 03:20 PM EDT

“Throughout the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, the Bergen County Parks System has provided a much needed retreat for so many of us. With proper safety and social distancing protocols in place, the swimming lake at Darlington County Park will offer residents another amenity to help beat the heat this summer,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco.

Mahwah resident, Freeholder Chairwoman Mary Amoroso expressed her delight at the reopening of the swimming lake, “I have been hearing from many people who are anxious to enjoy swimming at Darlington and I am so glad that it is set to reopen.”

Swimming at Darlington County Park will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. In order to meet NJ Department of Health COVID-19 Outdoor Pool Standards and CDC guidelines Darlington Lake will operate at reduced parking capacity on a first come, first serve basis. Face masks will be required for entry to the lake and at all times if it is not practicable to socially distance and keep a six-foot distance from others, excluding immediate family members, caretakers, household members, or romantic partners, consistent with Paragraph 3 of Executive Order No. 107 (2020).

The Bergen County Parks Department will utilize a cashless payment system to accept all major credit cards and Apple Pay for entry as cash will not be accepted this summer. Admission pricing for Darlington County Park is listed as follows:

Weekend Pricing:

$10 – Bergen County residents (ages 18-61)

$6 – Children (ages 5-17)

$6 – Senior citizens (ages 62 and up)

$15 – Out of county adults (ages 18-61)

Weekday Pricing:

$8 – Bergen County residents (ages 18-61)

$6 – Children (ages 5-17)

$3 – Senior citizens (ages 62 and up)

$10 – Out of county adults (ages 18-61)

Darlington County Park is comprised of 178 acres nestled at the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains in Mahwah. The park features three lakes, white sand beaches, a wooded picnic area, open lawns, a playground, tennis and handball courts, and a bird and wildlife observation. It is prized as one of the crown jewels within the Bergen County Parks System, which spans nearly 9,000 acres, including a nationally accredited zoo, six golf courses, 21 parks, two horseback riding areas, an environmental center and nine historic sites.







