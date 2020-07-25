Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, July 25 2020 @ 09:40 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, July 25 2020 @ 09:40 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

NY WATERWAY FERRIES OFFER COOLEST COMMUTE AND PLATFORM FOR WEATHER STORY ON HOT SUMMER DAYS

    Share

NY Waterway ferries offer the coolest commute on hot summer days and an ideal platform for weather stories.  Media can interview passengers from the top deck of a ferry in the middle of the Hudson River.

Ferries depart 39th Street Ferry Terminal in Manhattan or Port Imperial Ferry Terminal in Weehawken every 20 minutes from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.  Ferries take just eight minutes to cross the Hudson and complete a round trip every 20 minutes.

Ferry service also is available at terminals in Hoboken and Jersey City. 

Visit www.nywaterway.com for more information. 

Information is also available on the NY Waterway Facebook and Twitter pages.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • NY WATERWAY FERRIES OFFER COOLEST COMMUTE AND PLATFORM FOR WEATHER STORY ON HOT SUMMER DAYS
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost