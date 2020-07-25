NY WATERWAY FERRIES OFFER COOLEST COMMUTE AND PLATFORM FOR WEATHER STORY ON HOT SUMMER DAYS by

Friday, July 24 2020

Posted in News & Views

NY Waterway ferries offer the coolest commute on hot summer days and an ideal platform for weather stories. Media can interview passengers from the top deck of a ferry in the middle of the Hudson River.

Ferries depart 39th Street Ferry Terminal in Manhattan or Port Imperial Ferry Terminal in Weehawken every 20 minutes from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Ferries take just eight minutes to cross the Hudson and complete a round trip every 20 minutes.

Ferry service also is available at terminals in Hoboken and Jersey City.

Visit www.nywaterway.com for more information.

