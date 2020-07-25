NY WATERWAY FERRIES OFFER COOLEST COMMUTE AND PLATFORM FOR WEATHER STORY ON HOT SUMMER DAYS
NY Waterway ferries offer the coolest commute on hot summer days and an ideal platform for weather stories. Media can interview passengers from the top deck of a ferry in the middle of the Hudson River.
Ferries depart 39th Street Ferry Terminal in Manhattan or Port Imperial Ferry Terminal in Weehawken every 20 minutes from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Ferries take just eight minutes to cross the Hudson and complete a round trip every 20 minutes.
Ferry service also is available at terminals in Hoboken and Jersey City.
Visit www.nywaterway.com for more information.Information is also available on the NY Waterway Facebook and Twitter pages.
