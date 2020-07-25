NJPAC Extends Campus Closure Through January 1, 2021 by

Plans for Arts Center’s phased reopening, once city and state approvals are granted, include updated HVAC system, sanitizer stations, temperature checks and more

NEWARK, N.J. (July 23, 2020) – The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) announced today that it will extend the suspension of its traditional presenting activities through January 1, 2021.

“We hate to see our theaters remain dark, but the safety of our patrons and our staff is always our first concern. We’ve come to the difficult decision to keep the Arts Center’s campus closed for the remainder of the year in order to ensure the health of everyone who visits NJPAC or works on our campus,” said John Schreiber, the Arts Center’s President and CEO.



NJPAC initially closed its theaters on March 13, in compliance with pandemic directives from city and state officials.



Patrons who purchased tickets for shows that were scheduled for the Fall season will be contacted by either an NJPAC or Ticketmaster representative and offered a refund or, if a performance is rescheduled, the option to retain their tickets for the new performance date.



During the shutdown, NJPAC has undertaken a wide-ranging review of recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New Jersey Department of Health, to create formal reopening guidelines and a plan to welcome audiences back to its campus as safely as possible in 2021.



“We are learning, and in some cases developing, what our industry now considers best practices,” said David Rodriguez, the Arts Center’s Executive Producer.



“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve consistently chosen to delay reopening as necessary, to ensure that there’s a safe environment for our audiences, our artists and our staff when the time is right for us to open our doors. And as best practices and prevailing medical advice evolves, we will continue to review all the guidance available and revise our plans as needed,” he said.



To reopen its campus safely, NJPAC has created comprehensive guidelines that will mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission in all areas of the campus. The Arts Center’s reopening plans are being compiled with the assistance of consultants in the fields of medicine, law and theatre operation, and through conversations with leadership at other major performing arts nonprofit organizations across the country and internationally. Through these continual discussions, a consensus is emerging around best practices for safe and socially distanced live performances, and NJPAC has incorporated the best of these into its reopening plan.

All operational aspects of the Arts Center’s physical plant were reexamined to ensure they meet the highest industry standards and will contribute to the safety of theater patrons. These include NJPAC’s HVAC systems, which were renovated within the past year and now have filtration systems that meet or exceed the recommended levels for effective virus filtration.

In addition, the Arts Center’s housekeeping staff now has a stockpile of medical-grade cleaning products recommended by the CDC, and are following a new protocol for cleaning and sanitizing all areas of the campus regularly.

Hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the campus.

Socially-distanced and, in many instances, hands-free procedures have been designed for patrons to enter and exit the theaters and access the restrooms, concession stands and merchandise stalls.

With necessary approvals from the city of Newark and the state of New Jersey, when the Arts Center reopens, it will offer socially-distanced performances, with reduced seating capacities in all theaters.

Audience mandates for these performances will include undergoing a temperature check before entering NJPAC buildings and wearing face coverings while inside the facilities.

