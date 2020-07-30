The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2020 East Coast tour by

Wednesday, July 29 2020 @ 01:01 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

and rolling back into New Jersey with two stops: Edison on 8/1 and Paramus on 8/8!

Edison: August 1st - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Menlo Park Mall near the Jersey Strong Entrance.

Paramus: August 8th - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Westfield Garden State Plaza between Capital Grille & Uniqlo.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck continues its supercute stops in cities all over the United States with all-new safety procedures and increased sanitation efforts in place for guests:

Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Stanchions and social-distancing markers will be placed on the ground to encourage proper physical distancing for guests in line

Counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes

POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes

Hand sanitizer will be provided

Contactless/cashless transactions

Guests will be encouraged to:

Stay home if sick with a cough or fever

Wear a face mask

Maintain a distance of 6 feet from other customers and staff

Clean hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer after contact with frequently touched surfaces

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to NEW exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including: NEW Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets, Sprinkle Mugs; Enamel Pin Sets (2 styles); Madeleine Cookie Sets and Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Totes. Other best-selling items include Stainless Steel Thermal Bottles, Sprinkle T-shirts, Bow-shaped Water Bottles, Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies and a Cafe Lunchbox.

*Please note that Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments –no cash.

