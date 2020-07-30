bergenPAC Launches the Sunset Drive-In Concert Series by

Wednesday, July 29 2020 @ 01:17 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Bergen Performing Arts Center Presents On Sale Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11AM

bergenPAC Launches the Sunset Drive-In Concert Series

For the full information on the events, please visit www.bergenpac.org/drive-in.

The lineup includes:

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, presented by Rapid Pump & Meter Service Co., Inc./Machinery Services Corp. and Lakeland Bank, on Sunday, Aug. 16

Jim Breuer: The New Normal on Sunday, Aug. 23

Dead On Live: Let There Be Songs to Fill The Air, presented by The Couri Family, on Saturday, Aug. 29

Almost Queen on Sunday, Aug. 30.

For Saturday shows, gates open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. On Sundays, gates open at 4 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m. – rain or shine.

Vehicles will be spaced and staggered for social distancing and optimal sightlines. Tickets are sold per vehicle (up to 5 people) and come with two reserved parking spots so that patrons can safely sit outside if they like. Face coverings must always be worn when outside the vehicles. People can bring their own food to enjoy or visit food trucks on-site.

Sponsorships are still available. Email [email protected]

Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes

For Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes “comfortable” has never been a word associated with their brand of raucous, roots-tinged rock and bluesy reverie. The Jukes have more than 30 albums on their resume, thousands of acclaimed live performances across the globe, and a vibrant legacy of classic songs that have become hits to their large and famously-dedicated fan base. “With the Jukes, you’re out there every night leading this great rock n’ roll circus, giving it everything you’ve got,” says Southside Johnny Lyon.

Jim Breuer: The New Normal

With over 20 years of stand-up comedy experience, Jim Breuer remains one of today’s top entertainers and continues to win over audiences with his off-the-wall humor and lovable personality. He was named one of Comedy Central’s 100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time. Breuer came to national attention during his years on Saturday Night Live and the cult classic film Half Baked with Dave Chappelle. He’s spent time opening for Metallica as part of their World Wired Tour, in addition to performing his own shows to sold out crowds across the country. He can also be heard on “The Jim Breuer Podcast.”

Dead on Live: Grateful Dead Tribute – Songs to fill the air!

With their unique approach of recreating all instruments, as well as the lush and complex vocal harmonies heard on the classic recordings of the 1970’s, Dead On Live has quickly become recognized as one of the top tribute acts around. Multi-instrumentalist, touring and recording veteran, Marc Muller (Shania Twain, Tommy Shaw, Bruce Springsteen) has assembled a cast of world class musicians to jam out with some good old Grateful Dead hits.

Almost Queen

THE most authentic QUEEN live show since the days of QUEEN themselves. A deliberate four-piece band, Almost Queen delivers a live performance showcasing signature four-part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, Almost Queen recaptures the live energy and precision that is the ultimate Queen experience.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com

bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631

(201) 227-1030

www.bergenpac.org

www.ticketmaster.com

About bergenPAC

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area’s cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

