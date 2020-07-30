The Doctor Is In: David Montgomery, MD by

Wednesday, July 29 2020 @ 07:06 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

“I’m nervous about my kids going back to school and coming home with COVID-19.”

“I struggle to get my teenager to wear a mask.”

“I’m sick of people shaming me for wearing a mask.”

“I’m sick of people shaming me for not wearing a mask.”

If you can identify with any of these statements, come to Wellness Wednesday @ West Side, sponsored by West Side Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood, on August 5 at 7:30 pm. David Montgomery, M.D., President of the Medical Staff at The Valley Hospital, will offer an update on COVID-19 in our area, discuss best practices moving forward and answer questions from the Zoom audience.

“We are doctors and nurses, but we are all potential patients too, and it is important to remember we are all in this together,” he said.

To sign up for the program, and receive the Zoom link, please email Pastor Liz Junod at [email protected]

To find out more about the online offerings at West Side Side Presbyterian Church, visit www.westside.org.

