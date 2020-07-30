Leonia High School Senior Awarded Scholarship for Friendship by

(Hackensack, New Jersey; July 29, 2020) -- Friendship and being a good friend to others matters. The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) The Class of 1964 Ralph Gregg Memorial Scholarship Fund announces Leonia High School senior Yaseen Abdelaziz of Leonia, New Jersey as its 2020 recipient.

The NNJCF donor advised fund memorializes Leonia High School 1964 classmate Ralph Gregg. Abdelaziz becomes the fifteenth recipient of a Ralph Gregg Memorial Scholarship Fund award.

Friendship Counts

The $1,000 scholarship award is given to a student seeking to further his or her education, who is also a member of an athletic team, holds a B grade point average or better, and demonstrates some financial need. "Being a friend is a key part of the scholarship award. The recipient must demonstrate the ability to relate to everyone, be a true friend, and be humorous. We take pride in the Ralph Gregg scholarship being different because its main focus is not on academics or athletics but on friendship and being a great classmate. Frequently, this is the only scholarship our recipient receives," explained Doug Bauer, a member of The Ralph Gregg Scholarship Fund's advisory committee.

During high school, Abdelaziz assumed several leadership positions, including Senior Class Executive President and Treasurer of the local DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) club. His athletic record includes playing on the Leonia High School championship Cross Country team, as well as the Wrestling and Track and Field teams. Among his recognitions, he received a Leonia Lions' Pride award. He also implemented and managed a kickball tournament this year to raise money for the Special Olympics. This fall, he plans to attend the New York Institute of Technology - Old Westbury, New York and study architecture.

Philanthropic Opportunities

In its 22nd year, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation serves the community by offering a comprehensive menu of philanthropic opportunities. The NNJCF, a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on education, public health, civic engagement, arts, philanthropy, and the environment. The Foundation provides donors with flexible, efficient, and tax-effective ways to ensure their charitable giving has maximum impact through donor-advised funds, tax-saving annuities, and trust options.

“When establishing a donor-advised fund, donors create a legacy of charitable giving by recommending grants to causes of interest or in honor of a deceased loved one. They can also name successors to continue the giving beyond their lifetime. Tax benefits also exist. All contributions to donor-advised funds are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law," said Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.

For further information about the NNJCF, The Class of 1964 Ralph Gregg Memorial Scholarship Fund, or to set up a charitable fund, call 201-568-5608 or send an e-mail to [email protected]

About NNJCF

Founded in 1998, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF), a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, public health, the environment, philanthropy, and the arts. The NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other and sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources.

For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call (201) 568-5608. Follow the NNJCF on Facebook at Northern NJ Community Foundation/ArtsBergen and Twitter @NNJCF.

