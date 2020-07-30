Lockdown Jewelry-Making to Lower Stress, Fire Creativity and Bring Families Together by

Intro: “Protecting our mental health during lockdowns is key to survival. How many movies can we stream or video games can we play, which can stressful all by themselves? Finding a way to disconnect into peaceful and creative tasks is great method for unwinding and fueling our imagination.

For example, making jewelry can lower stress, improve eye-hand coordination and possibly create a family or group enterprise free of electronic distractions. Finding a time for quiet creation can give families a chance to communicate on a different level and in a less chaotic environment. These strange and uncertain times are a big test for everyone involved. Our guest is Angela Kehoe, Content Design Manager for Fire Mountain Gems and Beads. Welcome, Angela.

Q & A:

Parents and caregivers must be trying everything to keep themselves, and their children, from bouncing off the walls. Can jewelry making really help?

Answer: We have seen it again and again, even during normal times it is a terrific hobby, and one of the greatest aspects of jewelry making are the endless combinations and styles one can into pursue.

That is true, jewelry making goes back thousands of years, one might even be able to mix in a bit of history while creating jewelry, making Egyptian or Celtic or South American style jewelry?

Answer: Yes, absolutely, it is one of our oldest living art forms, parents could easily use jewelry making as a double pursuit; knowledge and creativity.

And it is something that can started up at a reasonable price, so it won’t break the bank and bring enormous dividends?



Answer: Without a doubt, being able to jump start a jewelry making workshop requires only a few tools and the raw materials, all which can be found at reasonable prices on our website.

Can children actually start their own business selling their jewelry to friends, family and online?



Answer: Of course, this is another aspect of jewelry where life lessons of vital importance might be taught to youngsters. Finding discipline keeping track of costs while crafting lovely objects of affection.

Seeing children learn and grow under difficult conditions is important, but parents can also discover aspects of their own personalities which in turn can help their children.

Answer: Imagine a young girl not only discovering her own talents but seeing her parent’s interacting and learning right in front of her, what an expected gift that would be for her and others involved.

How can we find out more about jewelry making?



Answer: Visit FireMountainGems.com. Everything is there, resources, articles, and style selections.

