Valley Walks Returns This Summer! by

Wednesday, July 29 2020 @ 08:01 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Our specialists will lead the walks and a discussion of a unique health topic each week. The walks will last approximately 30 minutes, at a pace all walkers can maintain.

For everyone’s safety, we will be practicing social distancing and ask all attendees to please wear a mask. Looking forward to seeing you there!

To register and view the full schedule, please visit ValleyHealth.com/ValleyWalks.

Advertisement