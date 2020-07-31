Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Announces Partnership with The Fusion Muslim Community Center of North Jersey by

Thursday, July 30 2020 @ 06:56 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Creating access to acute care, long term care, mental health and substance use disorder treatment as a provider of choice to the Muslim community

(Paramus, N.J.) Bergen New Bridge Medical Center announced today its new partnership with the Fusion Muslim Community Center of North Jersey to be the health care provider of choice offering acute care, long term care, mental health and substance use disorder treatment to the Muslim community.

“Our partnership with the Fusion will help provide access to long term care and a complete continuum of health care services to our Muslim community,” said Deborah Visconi, President and CEO of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. “New Jersey ranks number 1 in the nation in the percentage of its population that is Muslim and Bergen County has the second largest percentage of Muslims residents. Because we are committed to caring for diverse communities, increasing population health, and making sure those who often go underserved or unserved have access to quality, compassionate, and inclusive healthcare, forging this relationship with the Fusion was a priority for us.”

“This is a unique program unlike any other one in the county”, said Dr. M. Haque from the Fusion Community Center. “We are proud to partner with Bergen New Bridge because they understand the cultural needs of our community and have a depth and breadth of services that will benefit all those we serve”.

"As the largest and only public hospital in Bergen County, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center does an exceptional job providing culturally sensitive healthcare services and long term care,” said James J. Tedesco, lll, Bergen County Executive. “This new partnership with the Fusion Center of Northern New Jersey expands upon Bergen New Bridge’s success and continues the County of Bergen’s commitment to establishing meaningful programs to care for our residents by further expanding access to specialized services for the Muslim community across the region.”

For more information regarding the Muslim long term care program and services at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, visit www.newbridgehealth.org.

ABOUT BERGEN NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.89% of NJ residents.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center is a full-service hospital with a 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory, radiologic services (including digital mammography), and more than 26 medical specialties available through its Ambulatory Care Center. The Medical Center is a Veterans Community Care Provider proudly serving the healthcare needs of veterans and is a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) for 2019. Learn more at www.newbridgehealth.org.

photo caption: Bergen New Bridge President and CEO Deb Visconi, Dr. Dumay, Dr. Ramay, Imam Mohamed El-Filali, Imam Moutaz Sherif, Imam Mohammed Ibn Ahmed, Ahmed Al-Shehab, Dr. Haque, Dr. Ahmed, Bergen County Executive James Tedesco, Paramus Mayor Richard LaBarbiera, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton, Freeholder Chairwoman Mary Amoroso, CarePlus Bergen Incoming Board Chairman Robert Pacicco, Councilwoman Maria Elena Bellinger

