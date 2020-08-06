Valley Medical Group Welcomes Jack Annunziato to Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation by

Wednesday, August 05 2020 @ 09:06 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, August 4, 2020 — Valley Health System is proud to announce that Jack Annunziato, D.O., has joined Valley Medical Group’s Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation practice. Dr. Annunziato’s appointment was effective July 13.

The specialty of physical medicine and rehabilitation manages medical issues that affect the way people function. It is a collaborative specialty that works closely with physicians in other medical specialties, including orthopedics, primary care, neurology, neurosurgery, and pain management.

Dr. Annunziato attended medical school at Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, in Stratford, NJ. He completed a fellowship in Osteopathic Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ. Additionally, Dr. Annunziato is the first physician to complete ACGME accredited programs in both Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Osteopathic Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine in NJ.

His physical medicine and rehabilitation training included patients with spinal cord injury, brain injury, and amputations at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation; interventional spine and musculoskeletal injury rehabilitation at the Veterans Affairs Healthcare System of New Jersey; medically complex consultations at Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School/University Hospital; and pediatric patients at the Children’s Specialized Hospital in Mountainside, NJ.

Dr. Annunziato specializes in physical rehabilitation and medicine (PM&R) and performs osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT), therapeutic exercise and functional training, anatomic and ultrasound guided injections for soft tissues, nerves, joints, and trigger points, spasticity procedures, interventional spine procedures, and nerve conduction studies.

“I have a whole-body approach; I look at a patient holistically, evaluating their body and their lifestyle to understand why they might be experiencing pain,” says Dr. Annunziato. “From there I can tailor a treatment plan to help get them back to feeling their best. My number one priority is to listen to my patients to fully understand why they’ve come to see me. Once I’ve heard the whole story, I can provide recommendations and fill in the blanks with treatment options that fit their preferences. Many patients come to see me once traditional modalities have failed. It is important that I understand where a patient comes from to help steer them where they need to go. I also have a whole family approach. Often times I will see patients who are related and that’s a treat for me,” he said.

Dr. Annunziato works with patients to improve their function and quality of life, across all age groups. Most patients come in with conditions involving the musculoskeletal or neurologic systems. Common conditions include neck and back pain, joint pain, arthritis, sprains and strains, and headaches, but he also sees patients who have had a stroke, spinal cord injury, or brain injury. “I also treat pelvic floor pain and pain with pregnancy. I enjoy working with pregnant patients because there are many non-pharmacologic therapies I can offer to help with aches, pains, and other issues that are safe in pregnancy, unlike many medications,” he said.

Dr. Annunziato’s offices are located at 1200 East Ridgewood Avenue, East Wing, Suite 108, Ridgewood, NJ, and 70 Park Avenue, Park Ridge, NJ. To make an appointment with Dr. Annunziato, please call 201-612-4857.

Advertisement