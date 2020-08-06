Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Thursday, August 06 2020 @ 04:33 PM EDT
J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Pharmacy Study Ranks Wegmans Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Supermarket Pharmacies

ROCHESTER, NY – The recently released J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Pharmacy StudySM ranked Wegmans Pharmacy “Highest in Customer Satisfaction among Supermarket Pharmacies,” for the third year in a row with a score of 904 (based on a 1,000-point scale).

The study, now in its twelfth year, measures customer satisfaction among all categories of ‘brick and mortar’ pharmacies, including chain drug stores, mass merchants, and supermarkets, as well as mail-order pharmacies.

“We’re honored to receive the highest satisfaction rating among supermarket pharmacies for the third year in a row,” said John Carlo, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This recognition is a direct result of the care and dedication that our pharmacy employees provide to their customers every day.”

 
The 2020 study is based on responses from 13,378 pharmacy customers who filled a prescription from June 2019-May 2020. Of the different pharmacy segments – chain drug stores, mass merchandiser pharmacies, supermarket pharmacies, and mail order – supermarkets have the highest levels of overall satisfaction among brick and mortar segments at 866.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 103-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina. The family company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 23 consecutive years, ranking #3 in 2020. The company was also ranked #1 for corporate reputation among the 100 most visible companies, according to the 2019 Harris Poll Reputation Quotient® study.
