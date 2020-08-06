J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Pharmacy Study Ranks Wegmans Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Supermarket Pharmacies by

Wednesday, August 05 2020 @ 09:08 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

ROCHESTER, NY – The recently released J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Pharmacy StudySM ranked Wegmans Pharmacy “Highest in Customer Satisfaction among Supermarket Pharmacies,” for the third year in a row with a score of 904 (based on a 1,000-point scale).

The study, now in its twelfth year, measures customer satisfaction among all categories of ‘brick and mortar’ pharmacies, including chain drug stores, mass merchants, and supermarkets, as well as mail-order pharmacies.

“We’re honored to receive the highest satisfaction rating among supermarket pharmacies for the third year in a row,” said John Carlo, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This recognition is a direct result of the care and dedication that our pharmacy employees provide to their customers every day.”



The 2020 study is based on responses from 13,378 pharmacy customers who filled a prescription from June 2019-May 2020. Of the different pharmacy segments – chain drug stores, mass merchandiser pharmacies, supermarket pharmacies, and mail order – supermarkets have the highest levels of overall satisfaction among brick and mortar segments at 866.

Advertisement