SOLAIA “TOPS OUT” ON NEW JERSEY HUDSON RIVER GOLD COAST

Wednesday, August 05 2020 @ 09:15 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Upscale North Bergen Building Will Deliver 70 Luxury Condos and Inspiring Wellness Amenities in First Quarter, 2021

NORTH BERGEN, NJ August 4th, 2020 – Skyline Development Group announced today that Solaia has topped out at 14 stories, representing a significant construction milestone for the new luxury condominium building rising on an elevated location bordering the historic Palisades Cliffs in North Bergen, NJ.

“Solaia will be unlike any other condominium on the Gold Coast market today,” said Lou Mont, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Skyline Development Group. “The project has been conceptualized to create a new level of indulgence with an emphasis on a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. The building design fully maximizes its natural surroundings and unique location with dramatic Hudson River and New York City skyline views from every home. The spa-like amenity package is one-of-a-kind and a welcome retreat from the daily hustle and bustle of city living. We’re delighted to now be one step closer to realizing this vision for this iconic development.”

Homes at Solaia will range from 864 square feet to over 1,900 square feet with initial pricing expected to begin from the mid $700,000’s to $2,000,000. Almost all homes will provide private balconies. These homes will have custom Italian cabinetry and countertops, WIFI enabled appliances and thermostats, HUE lighting & automation systems, custom closet systems and soaking tubs.

An inspiring 10,000 square-foot package of world class facilities at Solaia will be highlighted by a three-story wellness center with fully-equipped fitness center, full service spa including steam, sauna, Halotherapy salt lounge, vitality tub, personalized owner’s locker with dressing rooms. Recreation and social amenities will include a cliffside roofdeck with BBQ grills, fireplace and dining area, co-working spaces, Owner’s lounge featuring fireplace wall, billiards, catering kitchen and dining area.

Located at 8701 Churchill Road, Solaia takes full advantage of New Jersey Gold Coast living. Just minutes away are the eclectic offering of dining, shopping and waterfront recreational and nightlife pursuits in Edgewater, Weehawken, North Bergen and Hoboken. Its location has long attracted those commuting to New York City for business and pleasure who appreciate its proximity to the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel and NY Waterway Port Imperial Ferry Terminal.

About Skyline Development

Led by Louis Mont, a real estate builder/developer with 40 years of experience on New Jersey’s Hudson River Gold Coast, Skyline Development Group leverages Mr. Mont’s four decades of experience in urban construction and operations and special outside relationships with prominent financial institutions, development partners, and municipal and state agencies, to acquire, develop, and manage multi-family real estate assets. The company focuses efforts on mixed-use and high-rise development opportunities in key New Jersey Gold Coast cities.

For more details please contact Skyline Development Group at (769)-SKYLINE (769-759-5463)

