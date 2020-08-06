Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, August 06 2020 @ 04:33 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, August 06 2020 @ 04:33 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

NY WATERWAY OFFERS ONE-WEEK FREE FERRY TRIAL FOR NEW RESIDENTS AND NEW COMMUTERS

To welcome commuters back to work, NY Waterway is offering a one-week free ferry trial to first-time ferry commuters who have moved into a new residence within one mile of a ferry terminal in the last six months.

First-time ferry commuters going to work in New York (NJ residents) or New Jersey (NYC Residents) also are eligible for the free trial, which is an e-ticket good for seven days.

NY Waterway currently has service from New Jersey terminals at:

Port Imperial and Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken;

14th Street and NJ TRANSIT Rail-Ferry Terminal in Hoboken;

Paulus Hook and Liberty Harbor in Jersey City;

Belford/Middletown in Monmouth County

So people who have moved into a new residence within one mile of these terminals in the last six months and have not previously been a ferry commuter or first-time ferry commuters going to work in Manhattan or New Jersey are eligible for the seven-day e-ticket, subject to verification.

In Manhattan, NY Waterway ferries service the Midtown/West 39th Street Ferry Terminal, the Brookfield Place/Battery Park City Terminal and the Pier 11/Wall Street Terminal.

In response to a customer survey, NY Waterway has added extensive health safety measures including cleaning and sanitizing all ferries and buses after every trip and all terminals several times a day; requiring that all customers and employees wear face coverings; and limiting ferry and bus capacity to 50 percent, with seats labeled for social distanced seating on all ferries & buses.

Commuters may apply for the one-week free ferry trial at [email protected] or call 1-800-53-FERRY.
  • NY WATERWAY OFFERS ONE-WEEK FREE FERRY TRIAL FOR NEW RESIDENTS AND NEW COMMUTERS
