Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Opens Community Healthcare Center in Paterson by

Saturday, August 01 2020 @ 09:37 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

New Jersey’s Largest Hospital to Provide Quality Care to Underserved Residents

(Paramus, NJ) – On August 3, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center will open its first satellite location, Bergen New Bridge Health at Barnert, located at 680 Broadway, Paterson.

“We have a unique and exciting opportunity to expand our ambulatory care center offerings and to make convenient, quality health care more accessible to North Jersey residents,” said Deborah Visconi, President and CEO of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. “Our new site will be staffed with some of our hospital’s highly qualified, caring physician specialists, who will serve the needs of our local community members in a clean, comfortable and welcoming environment.”

Newly renovated, the former Barnert Hospital location will feature Rutgers New Jersey Medical School physicians providing care in nephrology, general surgery, endocrinology, cardiology, rheumatology and gastroenterology. Like the hospital’s main campus, Bergen New Bridge’s satellite location will follow all CDC guidance with frequent cleaning, disinfection, masking, temperature and respiratory illness and travel screenings. The facility is conveniently located near the New Jersey Transit Broadway bus terminal in Paterson and the Broadway bus stop and offers ample street parking.

“True to our longstanding commitment to address social determinants of health, we continue to broaden our efforts to bring specialized care into the diverse communities we serve, in order to best meet their healthcare needs and make access to care more convenient,” Visconi said. “This newest expansion aligns perfectly with the goals and objectives our medical center has established, based on the results of our recent community health needs assessment.”

Bergen New Bridge is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans.

Appointments for Bergen New Bridge Health at Barnert can be made by calling 201.225.7130. For more information, including hours of operation, visit www.newbridgehealth.org.

Please note, this is NOT a COVID-19 testing site.

ABOUT BERGEN NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (BNBMC), a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.89% of NJ residents.

Advertisement