Visit a Virtual Open House at Bergen Community by

Wednesday, August 05 2020 @ 09:50 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

The sessions, available at openhouse.bergen.edu, remain ideal for students unsure of their plans for higher education this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The virtual events will take place Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. Both sessions will feature guidance on academic programs – including how to apply, choosing a major and financial aid assistance – and breakout sessions on transfer opportunities, the honors program, scholarships and extracurricular activities. Bergen Interim President Anthony Ross, Ed.D., alumni and current students will provide remarks. The fall semester begins Sept. 2. For more information, email [email protected]

As New Jersey’s largest community college, with approximately 15,000 students, faculty, staff and community members visiting its main campus each day, Bergen transitioned most of its fall 2020 schedule to remote online learning in the interest of health and safety. The institution will offer a limited number of practice-based classes, such as those in health professions, manufacturing and culinary, in person. No classes will take place at the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and only paramedic science program practicals will take place at Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst.

For classes meeting in person at the main campus, the College will deploy numerous safety measures to protect the health and well-being of those in attendance, including reduced class sizes, spaced seating and enhanced cleaning protocols. Still, the majority of Bergen’s fall classes will take place online. For a full list of available classes, visit Bergen.edu/online. Additionally, the College will soon provide an operational guide to the fall 2020 semester containing information on procedures, protocols and services - including the availability of on-campus resources/access - for students, faculty, staff and the community.

Bergen has enhanced its renowned affordability by freezing tuition rates for the 2020-21 academic year. Additionally, students considering enrolling at the College should first file their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Filing a FAFSA can help students become eligible for programs such as the state’s tuition-free Community College Opportunity Grant, which has now expanded to include households making up to $65,000 per year, and other tuition assistance programs. Doing so can make Bergen even more affordable.

Bergen offers more than 130 degree and certificate programs in areas such as aviation, criminal justice, dental hygiene, fashion design and hospitality.

Fall schedule:

*Fall 1 – Sept. 2-Dec. 21

*Fall 2 – Sept. 23-Dec. 21

*Flex 1 – Sept. 2-Oct. 26

*Flex 2 – Oct. 27-Dec. 21

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 13,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

Advertisement