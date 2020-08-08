Valley Medical Group Welcomes Medical Oncologist Amanda Podolski, MD by

Friday, August 07 2020 @ 11:35 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Dr. Podolski joins the practice that includes Medical Oncologists Thomas Rakowski, MD, and Eleonora Teplinsky, MD; Gynecologic Oncologist Marie Welshinger, MD; Breast Surgeons Laura Klein, MD, and Moira Christoudias, MD; and Radiation Oncologists Thomas Kole, MD, PhD, and Michael Wesson, MD. The team specializes in treating all types of breast and gynecologic cancers with precision, compassion, and a deep understanding of women’s unique needs.

Dr. Podolski attended medical school at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, NJ, completed a residency at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA, and completed a fellowship in Hematology/Oncology at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY. She is board certified in Internal Medicine.

Dr. Podolski specializes in breast cancer, as well as ovarian and endometrial cancers.

“My approach is patient centered and team based. I work with the patient and their family to develop a care plan that fits them and their needs, in the framework of evidence-based medicine. When I work with my patients I treat the entire patient, not just the disease. This includes the psychological and social aspects that go along with a cancer diagnosis. My goal is to treat patients how I would want my own family treated,” Dr. Podolski said.

Dr. Podolski’s office is located in the Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Center Luckow Pavilion, One Valley Health Plaza, in Paramus. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Podolski, please call 201-634-5401.

