Fort Lee Passes Resolution Against NJ Transit Fracked Gas Plant Proposal by

Sunday, August 16 2020 @ 04:42 PM EDT

At their meeting last night, the Fort Lee Council passed a resolution opposing NJ Transit’s plan to build a massive new gas-fired power plant in Kearny.

The vote makes Fort Lee the fifth municipality in Bergen County to pass a resolution against the plan, and the eight overall -- joining the likes of Jersey City, Kearny and Hoboken.

The proposed power plant, part of the agency’s TRANSITGRID project, would be a major new source of toxic air pollution in an area already struggling with some of the worst air quality in the country. The plant is projected to release over half a million metric tons of carbon pollution every year.

"I want to thank the Fort Lee mayor and Council for having the courage to stand up to demand a clean energy project in accordance with our values,” said Anu Hansen, local resident and volunteer organizer with Food & Water Action. “The American Lung Association has given the state of NJ an F grade in terms of air quality. We need to rapidly reduce pollution from fossil fuels to protect our health and to fight the climate crisis. With this important measure Fort Lee is joining a growing number of towns in setting an example for Governor Murphy, to say that yes, we can power our public transit with clean renewable energy."

The resolution calls on Governor Murphy to direct NJ Transit to replace the polluting proposal with a clean energy alternative for public transit resiliency.

"Elbow bumps to Mayor Sokolich and the Fort Lee Council for having the courage to demand a renewable energy project. It is imperative that we transition away from polluting carbon-based fuels as rapidly as possible and towards truly renewable alternatives in order to protect the public's health, especially our environmental justice communities, and avoid worst case climate scenarios,” said Fort Lee resident and volunteer organizer with Food & Water Action, Chris Nowell. “With this simple yet powerful step, Fort Lee is joining a growing number of New Jersey towns in sending a message to NJ Transit and Governor Murphy that renewable energy is the only way to go."

“If Governor Murphy is serious about climate action, the first step must be to stop dirty energy projects like this fracked gas power plant,” said Sam DiFalco, North Jersey Organizer at Food & Water Action. “There is no way to meet his administration’s own clean energy goals if he approves new long-term sources of climate pollution, and it totally undermines Governor’s Murphy’s professed commitment to environmental justice.”

Environmental groups and local communities have been organizing informational forums, conducting outreach to directly impacted communities, and speaking out at NJ Transit board meetings. Local residents and leaders in other towns are working to get their councils to pass similar resolutions against the project. A rally and kayak protest is planned for August 24 in Secaucus.

