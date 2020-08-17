Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, August 17 2020 @ 01:42 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, August 17 2020 @ 01:42 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Escalating Need for Blood Donations / 58 Units Collected at NJ Event

    Share
SOME BLOODY GOOD NEWS – While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has played havoc with New Jersey’s and the nation’s blood supply – triggering shortages while simultaneously escalating need – there’s been some good news recently.

An exceptional total of 58 units of blood were recently collected at an event hosted by the iPlay America entertainment venue, sponsored by The Jersey Shore’ s #1 Hit Music Station, B98.5 radio, and managed by the nationwide blood collection organization Vitalant. And, boding well for the future, 24 of the donors gave blood for the very first time.

“There’s an ongoing need for blood – both in New Jersey and in other parts of the country that are dealing with coronavirus spikes,” explains Robert Kessler, senior manager of donor recruitment at Vitalant’s Montvale, New Jersey location. “The fact that we were able to collect 58 units at a single donation event is terrific. Since the pandemic began, that’s easily the most blood we’ve gathered at one time. Along with all the new donors, it’s a very positive sign.”

Blood collected at this Vitalant event will be used to address needs of local hospital patients in New Jersey.

About Vitalant in New Jersey

A not-for-profit organization that supplies blood and blood products to hospitals in the NJ/NY region, Bergen County-based Vitalant (previously Community Blood Services) has been devoted to serving the community’s transfusion medicine needs since 1953. Donations of blood and blood products, umbilical cord blood, stem cells, and bone marrow help to join individuals, organizations, businesses, and entire communities together in partnership to help save lives.

About Vitalant

Arizona-based Vitalant is among the nation’s oldest and largest transfusion medical organizations in the U.S.  Founded in 1943, its blood centers division serves some 700 hospitals across the United States. A founding member of America’s Blood Centers and the AABB (formerly the American Association of Blood Banks), Vitalant also operates biological products distribution services, a quality consulting group, and a world-renowned transfusion medicine research institute. It also is a partner in the operation of high-volume donor testing laboratories.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Escalating Need for Blood Donations / 58 Units Collected at NJ Event
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost