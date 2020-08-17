Escalating Need for Blood Donations / 58 Units Collected at NJ Event by

Sunday, August 16 2020 @ 04:45 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

An exceptional total of 58 units of blood were recently collected at an event hosted by the iPlay America entertainment venue, sponsored by The Jersey Shore’ s #1 Hit Music Station, B98.5 radio, and managed by the nationwide blood collection organization Vitalant. And, boding well for the future, 24 of the donors gave blood for the very first time.

“There’s an ongoing need for blood – both in New Jersey and in other parts of the country that are dealing with coronavirus spikes,” explains Robert Kessler, senior manager of donor recruitment at Vitalant’s Montvale, New Jersey location. “The fact that we were able to collect 58 units at a single donation event is terrific. Since the pandemic began, that’s easily the most blood we’ve gathered at one time. Along with all the new donors, it’s a very positive sign.”

Blood collected at this Vitalant event will be used to address needs of local hospital patients in New Jersey.

About Vitalant in New Jersey

A not-for-profit organization that supplies blood and blood products to hospitals in the NJ/NY region, Bergen County-based Vitalant (previously Community Blood Services) has been devoted to serving the community’s transfusion medicine needs since 1953. Donations of blood and blood products, umbilical cord blood, stem cells, and bone marrow help to join individuals, organizations, businesses, and entire communities together in partnership to help save lives.

About Vitalant

