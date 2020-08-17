NJBIA Recognizes Hackensack Meridian Health as Nonprofit Outstanding Employer for 2020 Awards for Excellence by

Wednesday, August 12 2020 @ 04:51 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

August 11, 2020 ― Edison, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most integrated and comprehensive health network, is pleased to announce it has been recognized by the New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA) as Nonprofit Outstanding Employer for the 2020 Awards for Excellence.

The network is being recognized for its overall demonstration of excellence, leadership skills and contribution to New Jersey’s economic growth.

“Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to advancing excellence and raising the standard of care in New Jersey and beyond, and we couldn’t do any of that without our incredible team members,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. “I want to recognize our dedicated team members for everything they do to provide outstanding care to the communities we serve each day. I also want to thank the NJBIA for this honor, which is particularly meaningful as we reflect on the heroic efforts of our health care workers who were on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to continuing to cultivate our network as a great place to work.”

The NJBIA recognizes the Nonprofit Outstanding Employer as a company that demonstrates innovative and forward-thinking approaches to human resources, including: implementing workplace safety programs, helping employees grow and advance, and creating solutions related to an increasingly diverse workforce, among other initiatives.

As a leading not-for-profit health care organization, Hackensack Meridian Health offers numerous benefits to team members to help them maintain a healthy work/life balance. Some of the noteworthy programs that were launched to help team members address those needs include:

Benefit Advocate Center – The Benefit Advocate Center (BAC) answers questions, provides support, and offers a one-stop-spot to help team members get the most out of their benefits plan and their health. Advocates can assist team members with questions about benefits, prescription/pharmacy coverage, referrals, insurance claim issues and help with finding provider – free of charge.

Convenient Care NOW (Free Telehealth Service) – Team members can have a doctor visit from anywhere, free of cost, through Convenient Care NOW. This program offers 24/7 video visit access to board-certified doctors in under 10 minutes from a smartphone, tablet or computer for non-urgent conditions such as colds, upper respiratory infections, allergies and skin rashes. Prescriptions are sent straight to the team member’s pharmacy.

Coordinated Care Program – With the Coordinated Care Discount Program, eligible team members pay $0 for prescriptions related to diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. This program is voluntary and available to covered team members and their dependents. Through coordinated care managers, team members also have access to a team of caregivers who can provide the knowledge, tools and self-care techniques that will help them improve their health and deal with these chronic health conditions.

Hackensack Meridian Health Life Solutions (Employee Assistance Program) – Hackensack Meridian Health Life Solutions is a resource provider for free confidential Employee Assistance Program (EAP) services, and work/life solutions. Helping team members live a healthy, balanced life – physically, emotionally and socially – is something that is very important to Hackensack Meridian Health, and we recognize that personal issues, planning for life events or simply managing daily life can affect work, health and family.

Spiritual Care Program – Recognizing that even caregivers need care, Hackensack Meridian Health created the Spiritual Care Program in April to help team members deal with complex emotions in response to work related to COVID-19. The program is based upon providing access to sources of spiritual strength and inspiration. The program is an extension of the health network’s chaplaincy service, which provides specially trained, multi-faith clergy, who in this context will offer multi-platform support to team members, ranging from the scriptural to the practical. Resources include brief clergy-hosted videos and audio recordings that team members can tune into going to and from work or while on a break; inspirational written interpretations; a dedicated email through the health network’s intranet to make prayer requests; and a designated quiet room in each hospital to use for meditation, self-care, prayer, reflection or just a calm place to retreat to for a break.

The NJBIA will honor Hackensack Meridian Health in the October issue of their magazine, New Jersey Business.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 34,100 team members, and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having four hospitals among the top 10 in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and being named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2018” list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students in 2018 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

Advertisement