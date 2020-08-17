TEDESCO URGES PSE&G TO REIMBURSE ALL NEW JERSEY RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES FOR
SPOILED FOOD, MEDICATION, AND PERISHABLE COMMERCIAL MERCHANDISE
Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco is calling on PSE&G to reimburse the cost of spoiled food, medication, and perishable commercial merchandise for all New Jersey residents and businesses who lost power for more than 48 consecutive hours due to Tropical Storm Isaias.
County Executive Tedesco is also calling on the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to adopt legislation that requires utility companies to make this standard practice, putting the priorities of New Jersey residents and businesses first.“At time when residents are already dealing with the hardship of the ongoing global health crisis, this is a common sense action to take that will help thousands of New Jersey residents. It is my hope that not only will residents and businesses receive this assistance following Isaias, but that reimbursement spoiled food, medication, and perishable commercial merchandise becomes a utility company requirement for future power interruptions” stated County Executive Jim Tedesco.
Advertisement
Advertisement
What's Related