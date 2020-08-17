TEDESCO URGES PSE&G TO REIMBURSE ALL NEW JERSEY RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES FOR by

Tuesday, August 11 2020 @ 04:55 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

SPOILED FOOD, MEDICATION, AND PERISHABLE COMMERCIAL MERCHANDISE

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco is calling on PSE&G to reimburse the cost of spoiled food, medication, and perishable commercial merchandise for all New Jersey residents and businesses who lost power for more than 48 consecutive hours due to Tropical Storm Isaias.

County Executive Tedesco is also calling on the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to adopt legislation that requires utility companies to make this standard practice, putting the priorities of New Jersey residents and businesses first.

Advertisement