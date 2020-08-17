Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Monday, August 17 2020
Monday, August 17 2020 @ 01:42 PM EDT
Valley Medical Group Welcomes Board Certified Minimally Invasive Surgeon Nicole Astill, MD, to Gynecology Practice

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, August 14, 2020 — Valley Health System is pleased to announce that board-certified, minimally invasive surgeon Nicole Astill, MD, has joined Valley Medical Group’s gynecology practice.

Dr. Astill attended medical school at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and completed a fellowship in Minimally Invasive Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. She holds board certification in obstetrics and gynecology.

Dr. Astill treats a wide range of benign gynecologic conditions, such as abnormal uterine bleeding/heavy periods, pelvic pain, uterine fibroids, adenomyosis, ovarian cysts, and endometriosis that may require surgery. She also provides routine office well-woman gynecologic care and performs office procedures such as IUD and Nexplanon insertion/removal, endometrial biopsy and Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP) surgery to remove abnormal cells found during a Pap test.

Upon completion of her residency, Dr. Astill completed a dedicated fellowship specializing in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery to gain expertise and additional training in techniques such as advanced hysteroscopy, laparoscopy, and robotic surgery. Compared to traditional open incision surgery, these techniques result in faster recovery times and better outcomes, but are more complex and best performed by surgeons with high surgical volumes and experience.

“I strongly believe in individualized care for each woman and engaging my patients in the decision-making process whenever there are multiple treatment options. My primary goal is to help my patients understand their options, and guide them in choosing a treatment that fits their needs, whether it be watchful waiting, lifestyle modification, medical treatment, or surgery,” Dr. Astill said.

Dr. Astill’s office is located at 1200 East Ridgewood Avenue, East Wing, Suite 308 in Ridgewood. To make an appointment with Dr. Astill, please call 201-389-0104.

