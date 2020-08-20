Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, August 20 2020 @ 08:26 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, August 20 2020 @ 08:26 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

TEDESCO THANKS PSE&G, CALLS ON BPU TO MAKE REIMBURSEMENTS STANDARD PRACTICE

    Share

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco thanks PSE&G for reimbursing New Jersey customers for spoiled food and medication who went without power for over 72 hours after Tropical Storm Isaias.
The move, which PSE&G announced earlier this afternoon, will provide residential customers up to $250 for food spoilage and an additional $300 for medicine spoiled due to lack of refrigeration.

Commercial customers are eligible for up to $5000 reimbursement for food spoilage.

County Executive Tedesco asks that all utility companies follow suit and renews his call for the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to adopt legislation that makes reimbursement standard practice.

“I would like to thank PSE&G for choosing to take this common sense action that will assist thousands of New Jersey residents at a critical time. This is a great step and I sincerely hope all other utility companies follow suit by putting the priorities of New Jersey residents and businesses first. I am also renewing my call on the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to make this show of good will standard practice for future power interruptions,” stated County Executive Jim Tedesco.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • TEDESCO THANKS PSE&G, CALLS ON BPU TO MAKE REIMBURSEMENTS STANDARD PRACTICE
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost