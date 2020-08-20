TEDESCO THANKS PSE&G, CALLS ON BPU TO MAKE REIMBURSEMENTS STANDARD PRACTICE by

Tuesday, August 18 2020 @ 07:20 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco thanks PSE&G for reimbursing New Jersey customers for spoiled food and medication who went without power for over 72 hours after Tropical Storm Isaias.

The move, which PSE&G announced earlier this afternoon, will provide residential customers up to $250 for food spoilage and an additional $300 for medicine spoiled due to lack of refrigeration.

Commercial customers are eligible for up to $5000 reimbursement for food spoilage.

County Executive Tedesco asks that all utility companies follow suit and renews his call for the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to adopt legislation that makes reimbursement standard practice.

“I would like to thank PSE&G for choosing to take this common sense action that will assist thousands of New Jersey residents at a critical time. This is a great step and I sincerely hope all other utility companies follow suit by putting the priorities of New Jersey residents and businesses first. I am also renewing my call on the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to make this show of good will standard practice for future power interruptions,” stated County Executive Jim Tedesco.

Advertisement