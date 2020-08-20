League of Women Voters of Northern Valley Installs Board of Directors and Launches Plan to Prepare Voters for General Election by

(Eastern Bergen County, New Jersey; August 12, 2020) -- The League of Women Voters of Northern Valley (LWVNV) elected and installed its 2020-2021 board of directors and officers at its 74th annual meeting held virtually. The nonprofit organization also outlined its plans to provide voters with information they need to make informed decisions in the General Election in New Jersey on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

During the meeting, the chapter celebrated two milestones: 100 years of women empowered with the right to vote in the United States and the founding of the League of Women Voters in 1920. In 2020, the LWVNV joined the League of Women Voters of New Jersey and Leagues across the country in celebrating the League of Women Voters' 100th birthday and the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote in 1920. The League will celebrate the ratification of the 19th Amendment on Women's Equality Day on August 26.

Board of Directors Installed

At the organization's virtual Annual Meeting, the League of Women Voters of Northern Valley welcomed its new board of directors. Elected officers are Leonia residents Nike Prieston-Bach as President and Joyce Luhrs as First Vice President of Marketing. Luhrs leads the organization’s marketing campaign targeting new members. Shannon Currie (Edgewater), who has served as the LWVNV's Census coordinator, assumed the position of Second Vice President of Community Engagement and Advocacy. Vicki Sidrow (Fort Lee) continued as Treasurer and also became Financial Secretary. Anne Lander (Harrington Park) assumed the office of Secretary.

Members elected as directors to the board of directors include: Betty Frank and Lorraine Cohen (Englewood), Naomi Epstein (Demarest), Shirley Shapiro (Tenafly), and Lucy Heller (Park Ridge) as Past-President. Marnita Robertson (Fort Lee) was also elected and will head up the chapter's Voters Service Committee.

Sophie Heymann (Closter) continued as Chair of the Budget Committee. Sally Tayeb (Dumont) was named Creative Director of the chapter's website and newsletter.

Voters Service Education

The LWVNV renewed its commitment to Voters Service, a core activity of the League, to provide voters with non-partisan information in preparation of the General Election. The LWVNV's activities will include conducting voter registration drives, responding to citizens' requests to schedule local Candidate Forums, and moderating Candidate Forums. Information about candidates will be available on the League of Women Voters' nonpartisan website, VOTE411.org, launched by the League of Women Voters Education Fund in 2006.

"The League of Women Voters of Northern Valley starts its 2020-2021 year buoyed by the passion and dedication exhibited by those who fought for American women’s right to vote. The main focus of the first half of the year will be on Voters Service. In this time of COVID-19, we continue to play an active role making sure voters have the information they need for the November General Election. The LWVNV will provide information about registering to vote, using mail-in-ballots, and learning about candidates on the League-created, non-partisan VOTE411.org and League-moderated virtual Candidates Forums," said Nike Prieston Bach, President, League of Women Voters of Northern Valley.

Membership

Membership in the League is open to both men and women, who are at least sixteen years of age and supportive of its mission. The League of Women Voters of Northern Valley draws members from these 29 municipalities in Bergen County, New Jersey: Alpine, Bergenfield, Cliffside Park, Closter, Cresskill, Demarest, Dumont, Edgewater, Emerson, Englewood, Englewood Cliffs, Fort Lee, Hackensack, Harrington Park, Haworth, Hillsdale, Leonia, Montvale, New Milford, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan, Park Ridge, River Vale, Rockleigh, Tenafly, Washington Township, Westwood, and Woodcliff Lake.

For further information about the LWVNV, membership or to get involved in voter service activities, contact (201) 947-0756 or [email protected] Learn more about the League on the organization’s website at bit.ly/LWVNVinformation.

About League of Women Voters of Northern Valley

The League of Women Voters of Northern Valley, a chapter of the League of Women Voters (LWV), is a non-partisan, grassroots civic organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy. The LWV was an outgrowth of the 19th Amendment passed in 1920 giving women the right to vote. Today, the LWV operates at the state and local levels through more than 700 state and local Leagues in all 50 states and in Washington D.C., the Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.

The League of Women Voters of Northern Valley was founded in 1946 as the League of Women Voters of Closter. By 1964, it included 11 municipalities in the Northern Valley and was renamed the League of Women Voters of Northern Valley. Over the decades, the chapter expanded to encompass 29 municipalities.

The organization develops grassroots leadership and achieves widespread credibility because it is strictly nonpartisan. Throughout the year, a range of voters services and programs are provided, including candidates’ forums, registration drives, dissemination of nonpartisan information about candidates and issues, and public meetings to discuss current issues. For information and to get involved, contact (201) 947-0756 or [email protected] Follow the LWVNV on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Photo Caption: The League of Women Voters of Northern Valley will provide information for the General Election and about candidates on VOTE411.org.

Photo Credit: League of Women Voters

