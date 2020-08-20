Valley Welcomes New Member to Electrophysiology Team by

Wednesday, August 19 2020 @ 06:54 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, August 19, 2020 — Valley Health System is pleased to welcome fellowship-trained electrophysiologist, Mohammedali Habibi, MD. He joins Valley’s electrophysiology team, and the multidisciplinary group of specialists at The Snyder Center for Comprehensive Atrial Fibrillation at The Valley Hospital.

Dr. Habibi will be performing electrophysiology procedures, including catheter ablation for cardiac arrhythmias, and implantation and extraction of cardiac devices. As part of Valley’s electrophysiology team, Dr. Habibi will treat patients diagnosed with syncope, cardiac arrhythmias including atrial fibrillation, supraventricular arrhythmias, and ventricular tachycardia.

Dr. Habibi’s clinical focus includes advanced EP procedures, such as the treatment of ventricular arrhythmias. “The complexity of electrophysiology is what drew me to this specialty,” says Dr. Habibi. “I enjoy using different modalities and emerging technologies to diagnose the disease and ultimately relieving a patient’s symptoms.”

Dr. Habibi joins Suneet Mittal, MD, Director of Electrophysiology at The Valley Hospital, along with a specialized team of physicians, physician assistants, and advanced practice nurses.

“The electrophysiology team at Valley is very experienced, performing all varieties of complex procedures using evidence-based medicine,” says Dr. Habibi.

With an extensive background in clinical research focusing on cardiac arrhythmias, Dr. Habibi is constantly pursuing the latest cutting-edge science being used in the practice of electrophysiology, striving for the best outcomes in the diagnosis and treatment of his patients.

“It is very important that we work jointly with patients as a team focusing on their goals.” said Dr. Habibi “Every patient is unique and has their own medical condition affecting their lives, which is why I work with each individual patient to come up with a plan of care to suit their needs.”

Dr. Habibi attended medical school at the Tehran University of Medical Sciences in Iran. Dr. Habibi completed his residency in internal medicine at University of Maryland/ Medstar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore. He then pursued two years of research fellowship focusing on atrial fibrillation at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He then went on to receive dual fellowships in cardiology and electrophysiology from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore.

Dr. Habibi participates in most insurance plans. To make an appointment with Dr. Habibi, please call 1-800-VALLEY 1 (1-800-825-5391).

Photo Caption: Mohammedali Habibi, MD, has joined the electrophysiology team at Valley Health System.

