Valley Medical Group Welcomes Patrick Culligan, MD, to Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, August 18, 2020 — Valley Health System is pleased to welcome Patrick Culligan, MD, FACOG, FACS, to the Urogynecology (Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery) practice at Valley Medical Group. Dr. Culligan has been appointed Co-Director of Urogynecology with Cristina Saiz, MD.

Dr. Culligan holds dual board certification in Obstetrics and Gynecology and in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery (also known as Urogynecology). He specializes in the care of women with pelvic floor disorders, such as pelvic organ prolapse, urinary incontinence & overactive bladder, and fecal incontinence.

Dr. Culligan received his medical degree at Mercer University School of Medicine, in Macon, GA. He completed a residency in Obstetrics & Gynecology at the University of South Carolina, the Greenville Health System, and a fellowship in Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery at Northwestern University Medical School, Evanston Northwestern Healthcare in Evanston, IL.

Dr. Culligan has expertise in robotic surgery and specializes in minimally invasive urogynecologic procedures. His experience led to his creation of StitchKit®, a preloaded suture delivery canister designed to improve safety and efficiency of suture management during robotic surgery. He offers a comprehensive array of surgical and nonsurgical treatment options for women with bothersome pelvic floor disorders.

“My philosophy is centered on patient education and personalized treatment paths. I provide my patients with an objective assessment of their options and help them understand how to make the best choice for themselves,” Dr. Culligan said.

Prior to joining Valley, Dr. Culligan served as the Director of Urogynecology at the Center for Female Pelvic Health within the Department of Urology at Weill Cornell Medical College where he was a Professor of Urology & Gynecology and the FPMRS Fellowship Program Director.

Dr. Culligan’s office is located at 1200 East Ridgewood Avenue, Suite 205, Ridgewood, NJ. To make an appointment with Dr. Culligan, please call 201-221-0504. To learn more about urogynecologic services at Valley, please visit www.ValleyHealth.com.

