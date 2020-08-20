AFRICAN AMERICAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OF NEW JERSEY SELECTS BERKELEY COLLEGE TO HELP ADVANCE MEMBERS’ WORKFORCES by

Wednesday, August 19 2020 @ 07:08 PM EDT

THROUGH HIGHER EDUCATION OPTIONS

Corporate Learning Partnership Provides Platform for Developing Employee Skills and Diversifying Management Capabilities in a Competitive Business Environment

The African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (AACCNJ) has entered into a Corporate Learning Partnership (CLP) that offers its members and their employees an opportunity to enroll in degree programs at Berkeley College in New Jersey, New York and Berkeley College Online® with tuition discounts that benefit companies, their employees and families. The partnership provides a platform to further employee skills and diverse management capabilities in today’s fast-paced business world.

“It is well documented that those who are more educated and formally trained have an increased potential to have a better life,” said John E. Harmon, Sr., Founder, President and CEO, AACCNJ. “We are pleased to forge this mutual beneficial relationship with Berkeley College because of the implied value it will provide to our members.”

While providing a collective voice for New Jersey’s African American business leaders, the AACCNJ advocates and promotes economic diversity while fostering a climate of growth through major initiatives on the educational and public policy levels.

“Just as the AACCNJ is dedicated to economically empowering and sustaining African American communities and businesses through entrepreneurship through its mission, Berkeley College is committed to empowering entrepreneurs through education,” said Michael J. Smith, President, Berkeley College. “At a time when entrepreneurs and their workforces need to compete more vigorously, Berkeley College is here to provide a viable pathway to gaining the education and skills necessary – with the right credentials – to compete.”

Since African American consumers and businesses often are overlooked or marginalized, the AACCNJ serves as a mechanism for communication, program creation, and strategic implementation of resolutions that address the economic disparities of New Jersey’s African American business enterprises.

The African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey joins a growing list of CLP organizations. Corporate Learning Partnerships provide continuing education to working professionals, offering new skills to take on increased responsibilities or prepare for management roles. Click here for more information about Corporate Learning Partnerships at Berkeley College, and to view the list of all CLP organizations. https://berkeleycollege.edu/community/employers/corporate-learning-partnerships/index.html

