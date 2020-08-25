Beloved Wyckoff Resident Remembered With Grants to Community FoodBank of New Jersey and Yale University by

Monday, August 24 2020

Posted in News & Views

The NNJCF donor advised fund donated $5,000 to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey and $10,000 to Yale University. The NNJCF, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, concentrates on the focus areas of education, public health, civic engagement, the arts, philanthropy, and the environment.

The Fund contributes to qualified charitable organizations Tilbian Halejian supported. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity increased tremendously. The contribution to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey remembers Tilbian Halejian's volunteerism at area food banks.

