Beloved Wyckoff Resident Remembered With Grants to Community FoodBank of New Jersey and Yale University
The NNJCF donor advised fund donated $5,000 to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey and $10,000 to Yale University. The NNJCF, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, concentrates on the focus areas of education, public health, civic engagement, the arts, philanthropy, and the environment.
The Fund contributes to qualified charitable organizations Tilbian Halejian supported. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity increased tremendously. The contribution to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey remembers Tilbian Halejian's volunteerism at area food banks."Food insecurity, now stretched even further amidst a global pandemic, was always something our mother sought to aid. If she were still walking this earth, she would have immediately jumped in to see how she could support our food banks close to home. Growing up, gathering around a table as a family was never something taken for granted, constantly reminded by our parents of the importance in helping others whenever we can," said Alexis Halejian, Andrea Tilbian Halejian's daughter and a member of the Fund's Advisory Committee.
Sarah Halejian, daughter of the Fund's namesake, served as captain of the Yale women's varsity basketball team. The NNJCF's Andrea Tilbian Halejian Memorial Fund's grant honors her support of the college's academics and provides a scholarship for an undergraduate student attending the postsecondary institution.
"Our mother was our biggest cheerleader both on and off the court. She always loved watching our games and was a constant pillar of support throughout all three of our athletic careers. She especially enjoyed countless trips to New Haven to watch Sarah and the rest of the Yale Bulldogs play. She always instilled in us a balance between academics and athletics and would be thrilled that this year a scholarship is being awarded to a Yale student," explained Alexis Halejian.
NNJCF Philanthropic Services
For 22 years, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation has served northern New Jersey bringing people and organizations together to address pressing issues and needs in the region. With a comprehensive menu of philanthropic opportunities, the NNJCF provides donors with flexible, efficient, and tax-effective ways to ensure their charitable giving has maximum impact through various types of funds, tax-saving annuities, and trust options.
"The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation helps donors connect with issues they care about. Our donor services program offers flexible, easy ways for anyone to contribute to the community. Committed, civic-minded donors investing in their charitable interests at all levels are vital to the region and our communities' health and well-being," said Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.
About NNJCF
Founded in 1998, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF), a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, public health, the environment, philanthropy, and the arts. The NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other and sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources.
For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call (201) 568-5608. Follow the NNJCF on Facebook at Northern NJ Community Foundation/ArtsBergen and Twitter @NNJCF.
Advertisement
Advertisement
What's Related