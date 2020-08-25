Achieve Peace, Happiness, Tranquility, and Relaxation Through A New App by

Relaxx App guides its users to understand the body, mind, and flame through meditation and intermittent silence.

Relaxx is the advanced app for achieving peace, happiness, tranquility, and relaxation through the practice of intermittent silence and meditation. The app guides its users on a journey away from everyday tasks and concerns to reduce stress and burnout.

The app was created by Dr. Krishna Bhatta, a surgeon, author, and inventor, who is currently practicing as chief of urology at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Maine. In addition to his medical practice, Dr. Bhatta’s passion lies in integrating eastern wisdom into the western world by sharing his spiritual discoveries.

This portable spiritual Guru provides an individualized experience where users can start with a daily intermittent silence routine and move on to a variety of meditation techniques, both guided and unguided. Just a few minutes of practicing mindfulness, intermittent silence, and meditation will leave users feeling energized and refreshed.

Intermittent silence is a term that Dr. Bhatta has been using for a few years to represent taking a break from life. In the same way that people rest their physical body and lower their heart rate to a resting place, it is also important to rest the brain, even if it is only ten minutes. Dr. Bhatta explains that by closing the eyes, the visual pathway is able to rest. By listening in silence and hearing sounds without judgment, auditory pathways are able to rest. Allowing thoughts to pass without paying attention will give rest to the brain, and when that resting place is achieved, a door will open to individual consciousness.

Relaxx encourages people to practice at the same time and same place as often as possible. This practice will lead to progression, to the point that users will be able to notice a difference in their meditation quality. By continuing daily, the ultimate goal will be to carry that peace into times of chaos. With guidance from Relaxx, users will come to an understanding of body, mind, and flame. Their chakras will come alive as they begin their inner adventure. Collectively, this brings a noticeable change to real life situations. The changes should reflect at work and at home, with an all around better performance and improved relationships.

Dr. Bhatta, says, “You go to sleep and come out refreshed; you go through meditation and come out energized and spread peace.” He adds, “With Relaxx, we want you to experience intermittent silence. Open the door to all deeper meditations and enhance your awareness for everything around you.”

Dr. Krishna Bhatta

Krishna Bhatta is an author, surgeon, and inventor, currently practicing as chief of urology at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Maine. Dr. Bhatta began his life in a small Indian village, attended Patna Medical College in India, and continued his education in the U.K. He completed his research and medical training at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston before settling down in Maine. Dr. Bhatta takes joy in sharing what he has learned and earnestly hopes to further the spiritual discoveries of generations to come. He dreams of a world where eastern wisdom and western discoveries embrace each other to make the world a better place.

