PLAYGROUNDS IN BERGEN COUNTY PARKS REOPEN BEGINNING SATURDAY by

Monday, August 31 2020 @ 07:37 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

HACKENSACK, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces that all playgrounds in the Bergen County Parks System will reopen today Saturday, August 29th.

Playgrounds will reopen with newly installed hand sanitizing dispensers and signage advising patrons to practice proper hygiene and social distancing protocols from the CDC. The Bergen County Parks System features fifteen playgrounds across the county.

All playgrounds throughout the Bergen County Parks System have been closed since March as a measure to reduce high touch scenarios in effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“As a grandfather, I know how hard it has been on children and families to have playgrounds closed since March. Bergen County has done a great job collectively working to keep the curve flat and the County will continue to gradually take steps to reopen in this new normal. I am proud to announce that effective today, playgrounds across the Bergen County Parks system will reopen to the general public” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco.

