Bergen Freeholders Issues Statement In Opposition of Englewood Cliffs Charging Young Activist $2,500 by

Monday, August 31 2020 @ 07:40 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

for Exercising Her Right to Demonstrate

HACKENSACK- We are encouraged and pleased that so many young people have taken a stand to let their voices be heard. Young people are engaged and should be applauded for their involvement and interest in our collective community. We were appalled to learn that Emily Gil, an 18 year old from Englewood Cliffs was billed $2,500 by borough officials for holding a peaceful demonstration in support of inclusion in the municipality.

When she tried to apply for a permit, she was told she would need to do so in-person. Citing concerns surrounding COVID19 she asked for a teleconference meeting, and was rebuffed and ultimately ignored. We should be encouraging the engagement of young people on issues that matter to them, not preventing and/or penalizing them for doing so.

These past six have months have forced us all to be creative in finding ways to conduct all manners of business. Teleconference meetings are commonplace and failing to offer that option to residents concerned for their health or the health of loved ones is simply not acceptable. Charging people for police overtime as a prerequisite for holding a public gathering creates a chilling effect on free speech, and sends the message that only those with an ability to pay will be given the ability to speak.

