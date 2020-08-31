Celebrity Stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew to Join ShopRite and Pantene in Annual Campaign to Support Children in Need by

Friday, August 28 2020 @ 08:23 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Stylist will host a Facebook Live hair cutting tutorial Aug. 31 for those who want to cut and donate their hair to Locks of Love

Keasbey, NJ (Aug. 27, 2020) – ShopRite is once again teaming with Pantene® to donate hair and raise money for Locks of Love, which provides custom-made hairpieces for children suffering from long-term hair loss. To kick off this year’s effort, celebrity hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew will host a virtual hair cutting event and Facebook Live tutorial for people who want to cut their hair at home and then donate their hair to Locks of Love.

Takisha will share hair styling tips while walking viewers through an actual haircut during a Facebook Live event on ShopRite’s Facebook page on Monday, Aug. 31 at 1:00 p.m. Those who wish to donate their hair can find out more information and order postage-paid hair donation envelopes through Shoprite.com/HelpKids. The pouches can be mailed back with the donated haircuts to Locks of Love. Pantene will donate $50 for every hair cut donation to Locks of Love up to $11,000, from August 30 through October 24.

“For four years running, our ShopRite customers and associates have come together with Pantene and P&G to help children in need. These hair donations give children suffering from illness and hair loss an important sense of normalcy,” said Jeffrey Mondelli, vice president of Pharmacy and Health and Beauty Care for ShopRite. “While the pandemic has changed many things this year, Locks of Love and countless young people struggling with illness and hair loss still need hair donations. That’s why we felt it was important to do a virtual program and encourage donations to Locks of Love.”

Locks of Love provides free hair prostheses to children suffering from long-term medical hair loss and whose families can’t afford to purchase a wig or hairpiece. Nearly two million children in the U.S. suffer from alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss. Radiation treatment for brain tumors can also cause permanent hair loss in children. The custom-made, real hairpieces provided by Locks of Love can be worn even while swimming or in the shower.

“The Help Pantene Help Kids campaign would not be possible without support from ShopRite and their customers,” said Robert Stetts, marketing manager with P&G. “We are proud that our work is helping Locks of Love in their mission to help children and look forward to another great campaign this fall.”

Takisha Sturdivant-Drew has over 20 years experience working in the film and commercial industry as a celebrity hairstylist. She also works out of her salon, Takisha Studio, in Brooklyn, NY. She has styled celebrities including Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union, Ashley Graham and Lucy Liu. Takisha will host a virtual party to celebrate all the ShopRite/Pantene Locks of Love hair donors on Nov. 11, where she will reveal a special gift that all donors will receive.

For more information about Help Pantene Help Kids, visit Shoprite.com/HelpKids

For those unable to donate hair but still interested in supporting the cause, check out https://locksoflove.org/get-involved/

About ShopRite

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated nearly $50 million to food banks that support more than 2,200 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated $35 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.shoprite.com.

Locks of Love

Locks of Love is a national non-profit organization that provides custom cranial prostheses, free of charge to financially disadvantaged children, age 21 and under, suffering from long-term medical hair loss from any diagnosis. Most of our children suffer from an autoimmune disorder called alopecia areata, which causes the hair follicles to shut down. In addition to the loss of scalp hair, many also lose their eyelashes, eyebrows and all body hair. This hair loss is permanent in most cases, and there is no known cause or cure. Many of our recipients are also brave cancer survivors who have endured months of chemo or radiation treatments. The children who receive these hairpieces have lost more than their hair; they suffer from a loss of self. Many children have been teased and/or bullied and are embarrassed by the attention they receive because of their hair loss. They often will withdraw from normal childhood activities such as swimming, participating in sports, attending sleep-overs or even playing with their friends. While wearing a hairpiece is certainly not a cure for these children, it can help restore some of the normalcy to their everyday lives that most of us take for granted. It is our goal to help provide a foundation on which they can begin to rebuild their self-esteem and self-confidence.

