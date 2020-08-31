NY Waterway Ferry Crew Rescues Man from Hudson River, Third Rescue in Two Years for Captain, Deckhands by

Monday, August 31 2020 @ 08:27 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

A NY Waterway ferry crew aboard the Empire State rescued a man from the Hudson River this morning, the third rescue in three years for Capt. David Dort and Deckhands Gregorio Pages and Andrew Galarza.

The crew was just leaving the Brookfield Place/Battery Park City Terminal en route to the Hoboken NJ TRANSIT Terminal at 7:30 a.m. when they saw a man in the water near Pier 25.

“We were just about to back out when I saw something in the water. The deckhands deployed as we moved up and they got him out<” Capt. Dort said.

“This is why we do our drills.”

Capt. Dort and his crew rescued two people in separate incidents in the same area in 2017.

In 33 years, NY Waterway crews have rescued almost 300 people from the waters of New York Harbor, including 143 people rescued from U.S. Airways Flight 1549 in “The Miracle on the Hudson,” the most successful marine rescue in aviation history.

Key to NY Waterway’s quick response in an emergency is that its ferries are centrally docked and maintained, for effective, reliable deployment and operation.

For more information, call 1-800-53-FERRY or visit www.facebook.com/nywaterway or www.twitter.com/ridetheferry.

