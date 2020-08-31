THE ATWATER IN BOGOTA TO OPEN LEASING NEXT MONTH FOR WATERFRONT APARTMENTS AND MODERN AMENITIES by

Upscale Community Along Hackensack River Will Place Renters in Desirable and Well-Located Bergen County Setting

BOGOTA, N.J., August 27, 2020 – Leasing will officially launch in mid-September for The Atwater, a new collection of 421 luxury rental residences with a full suite of indoor and outdoor amenities at an exceptional location along the Hackensack River in Bogota, New Jersey.

Developer PCD Development of New Providence, NJ has tapped The Marketing Directors as the exclusive marketing and leasing agent for the new studio, one- and two- bedroom residences. The community is tucked away in a quiet, suburban setting that is conveniently located near shopping, dining, parks, and commuter roadways, rail, and bus stations. In readying for the launch, initial images have been released and a website unveiled at www.TheAtwater.com where interested renters can register to be among the first prospects to experience the new homes.

The gated community’s four- and five-story buildings take full advantage of its scenic waterfront location and expansive landscaped grounds. Renters can choose from a mix of stylish apartments with designer interior features and appointments, including 9’ ceilings, luxury plank flooring, a smart lock system, full-size in-home washer and dryer, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and Quartz countertops, and lavish baths with double vanities in most homes. A balcony or patio in every residence provides private outdoor space, and select homes boast river views.

In addition, the developer has taken numerous steps to elevate The Atwater to a state-of-the-art community for the new normal. The air handlers within the indoor amenity areas are all outfitted with ultra-violet sanitizers, the resident-only business center has Steelcase Brody “pods” with protective screening for each person, and the community will use an app-based reservation system for use of the amenity spaces to ensure appropriate social distancing.

Residents will also enjoy over 30,000 sq. ft. of thoughtfully-designed amenities, including The Atwater Club featuring a clubroom with billiards and a bar, resident lounge with a fireplace, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga studio, game/arcade room, indoor/ outdoor business center with co-working spaces, coffee bar, an Amazon package locker system and a children’s playroom.

Coveted outdoor recreational space will be highlighted by a heated pool and expansive sun deck, BBQ grills, outdoor theater, lushly landscaped lawns, fire pits, and a riverfront walkway meandering along the Hackensack River. Upon completion, the community will also include other on-site conveniences such as retail services, onsite parking, indoor bike storage, dog wash station, and a public dog park.

The Atwater’s location in the heart of Bergen County will give it a decisive advantage in the market. Though mostly laid back and residential, the borough offers many local restaurants, bars, boutique shops and services, including Luka’s Italian Cuisine and Riviera Maya’s authentic Mexican fare. There’s casual nightlife at 101 Pub or Andy’s Corner Bar, while everyday conveniences and services can be found at the many grocers, bakeries and personal care salons located throughout the borough. Some of the best shopping in the country is located within a 10 minutes’ drive of the community, including major national retailers at the Garden State Plaza and Paramus Park Mall. The Shops at Riverside® offers a sophisticated mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment, including Bloomingdales, Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, Morton’s Steakhouse, Houston’s, and The Oceanaire Seafood Room.

Bogota is also ideally situated near a multitude of transportation options. Its southern edge is bordered by Interstate 80, delivering commuters to the George Washington Bridge in just under ten minutes, and is easily connected to Routes 17, 4 and the New Jersey Turnpike. New Jersey Transit bus service is available via the 182 and 167 lines into the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal.

For more information on The Atwater and to register as a VIP prospect, visit www.TheAtwater.com or call 201.340.1000. The community is located at 1000 West Fort Lee Road, Bogota, NJ 07603.

