ONE500 LAUNCHES IN TEANECK, NJ

Sophisticated Residences, Lifestyle Amenities, and a Charming Suburban Location

Near Shops and Restaurants Draw Marketplace Attention

TEANECK, NJ – Leasing is underway at One500 in Teaneck, NJ where BNE Real Estate Group has delivered 228 stylish apartments and a wealth of modern amenities to one of Bergen County’s most dynamic and well-located communities. Private, in-person leasing presentations, led by The Marketing Directors, invites renters to explore the new lifestyle offering, with virtual tours available.

Ideally located at 1500 Teaneck Road, One500 is nestled in the heart of Teaneck, a charming town known for its tree-lined residential streets, bustling shopping and dining districts, parks and green space, and proximity to Manhattan.

The boutique five-story building, designed by Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners, features well-appointed studio, one and two-bedroom residences, with den layouts, balconies and patios available in select residences. Opening monthly rents start at $1,965, with a limited-time offer of one month free on a 13-month lease. Immediate occupancy is available.

“The early interest in One500 has been tremendous, with dozens of apartments already leased prior to the official opening,” said Jonathan Schwartz, a partner at BNE Real Estate Group. “Teaneck is well known throughout the region for offering suburban conveniences and a robust downtown atmosphere combined with outstanding accessibility to Manhattan. We believe now more than ever, people are looking to live in exactly this type of location which affords them opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and open space while residing in a brand new, amenity-rich residential building.”

BNE integrated a full complement of lifestyle amenities and services into One500 to enhance resident relaxation and enjoyment. Private outdoor space is highlighted by a lushly landscaped terrace with BBQ grills, dining areas and fire pits. The full-service building offers 24-hour concierge, Amazon package service, and on-site maintenance. Residents also enjoy a social lounge, business lounge, coffee bar, billiards, party room, children’s playroom, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Private garage parking is available, and the pet-friendly community features a pet spa.

The sophisticated homes at One500 each includes generously appointed living spaces and custom-designed features. All residences are equipped with nine-foot ceilings, large windows with complimentary window treatments, custom modular closets, and in-home washer & dryer. Gourmet kitchens boast white quartz counters, gray shaker cabinets with modern chrome hardware, stainless-steel appliances including a side-by-side refrigerator and gas range, a wine rack, and full-height tiled backsplash.

“There’s a discernable shift in the marketplace right now from crowded urban areas to suburban, low-density settings with more open space.” said Jacqueline Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors. “One500 and its Teaneck address perfectly fits the bill, and its widespread appeal is immediately translating to impressive leasing velocity.”

One500’s Teaneck location puts Manhattan at residents’ fingertips. The George Washington Bridge is less than five miles away, easily accessible via Route 4 just a few blocks away from the community. NJ TRANSIT Bus 167 delivers commuters to and from Manhattan in about 30 minutes.

Teaneck is home to four distinct shopping and dining districts, each with its own unique charm and blend of small boutiques, big brand name shopping, bakeries, specialty shops, coffee shops and eclectic restaurants. Cedar Lane is one of the town’s cultural hotspots, offering a variety of galleries, dining options, and a small-town movie theater. The township is also home to more than half a dozen public parks and green spaces.

For more information on One500 and to schedule an appointment to experience the community’s fully-furnished model apartments and amenities, visit www.RentOne500.com or call 201.837.2112.

