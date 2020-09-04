Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Friday, September 04 2020 @ 09:05 AM EDT
Friday, September 04 2020 @ 09:05 AM EDT
Wegmans Pharmacies Offer Safe and Easy Vaccines for the 2020-2021 Flu

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With so much uncertainty surrounding the upcoming flu season, many people are looking for ways to protect themselves. One of the simplest ways to do that is receiving the flu vaccine. Wegmans Pharmacies, ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction” by J.D. Power three years in a row, are taking extra steps to safely and easily administer your flu shot.

“This year, getting a flu shot is more important than ever and we’ve secured an ample supply for our customers,” said Stacy Cairns, Wegmans pharmacist and pharmacy clinical and wellness services coordinator. “According to the CDC, flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization and death. Receiving a flu vaccine this fall not only reduces your risk of getting the flu but also helps to conserve potentially scarce health care resources.”

Making it Safe and Easy for You
The safety of our customers and employees has always been one of our top priorities, but it is especially important now. We’ve enhanced our sanitation of high-contact touchpoints throughout our stores and increased the frequency of our everyday sanitation practices. When administering flu shots, our pharmacists will wear additional protective gear and have minimized the amount of necessary paperwork to streamline the process and reduce touchpoints. Customers can stop by during normal business hours to receive their shot. There is no need for a prescription, and in most cases, the fee is covered in full by insurance. Wegmans Pharmacies are also offering special times for seniors to receive their flu shots; schedules by store can be viewed here.

Community Flu Clinics
Several Wegmans locations will be offering flu clinics, including drive-thru options, this fall. Our pharmacy teams have also partnered with some local county offices to offer community flu shot events. Customer will have the opportunity to get their flu shot in an easily accessible, secure location or in some cases, from the safety of their car. A list of community clinics scheduled at Wegmans stores and throughout the community can be viewed here.

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu shot every year. All Wegmans Pharmacy locations now offer flu vaccines for children, adults, and seniors. Minimum age requirements for the pediatric flu immunization vary by state; contact your local Wegmans Pharmacy to learn more.

The Wegmans Pharmacy Business Partnership Program offers onsite flu clinics for employers interested in giving employees a quick and easy way to protect themselves from the flu, without leaving the office. Wegmans makes it easy for employers to host an on-site flu clinic with online scheduling for employees, and the ability to bill individual plan sponsors or billing direct to employers. The employer on-site flu clinics are offered in all Wegmans market areas. For more information and to schedule an on-site flu clinic, visit the Wegmans Pharmacy Business Partnership Program page on Wegmans.com.

All Wegmans pharmacists are certified to administer immunizations through the American Pharmacists Associations’ Pharmacy-Based Immunization Delivery program. Wegmans pharmacy employees can also assist customers who need help determining their insurance policy’s coverage.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 103-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina. The family company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 23 consecutive years, ranking #3 in 2020. The company was also ranked #1 for corporate reputation among the 100 most visible companies, according to the 2019 Harris Poll Reputation Quotient® study.

 

