Valley Medical Group Welcomes Gastroenterologist Michael Herman, MD

Thursday, September 03 2020

Posted in News & Views

Valley Health System is pleased to welcome board-certified and fellowship-trained gastroenterologist Michael Herman, MD. He joins Valley’s gastroenterology team at Valley Medical Group’s Center for Digestive Health.

Dr. Herman will be performing procedures including endoscopy, colonoscopy, video capsule endoscopy, therapeutic control of GI bleeding, enteroscopy and complex polypectomy, which is the surgical removal of complex polyps. Joining Valley Medical Group’s stand-out gastroenterology team, Dr. Herman will treat patients diagnosed with a range of gastrointestinal conditions and diseases including inflammatory bowel disease (ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s), Barrett’s esophagus, irritable bowel syndrome, celiac disease and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Dr. Herman joins Mitchell J. Rubinoff, MD, Chief of Gastroenterology for Valley Medical Group, along with the specialized team of physicians, nurses, and healthcare professionals dedicated to providing the complete spectrum of gastrointestinal care.

“The team of gastroenterology physicians at Valley is renowned; they have a reputation for being extremely skilled and knowledgeable within the field,” says Dr. Herman. “I’m proud to join this team and to be part of Valley Health System, where the priority is a deep commitment to patient care.”

Dr. Herman attended Technion American Medical School in Israel. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. There, he also completed a fellowship in gastroenterology, and participated in clinical research work in liver disease.

“I believe in delivering a gold standard of patient care,” says Dr. Herman. “Treating the individual patient and their needs, rather than just the disease state, is key to each patient’s individual diagnosis and outcomes. I want patients to know that the level of care they receive from me is the same I’d provide to my own family.”

Dr. Herman participates in most insurance plans. His office is located at Valley Medical Group’s Center for Digestive Health in Paramus. To make an appointment with Dr. Herman, please call 1-800-VALLEY-1.

