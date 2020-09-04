The County of Bergen in Partnership with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center Set to Resume by

Thursday, September 03 2020 @ 06:09 PM EDT

Community Mobile COVID-19 Testing Program

Expanded program to include Bergen County public schools, community testing, and flu vaccinations

(Paramus, N.J.) The County of Bergen, in collaboration with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center will resume COVID-19 mobile testing in September with several enhancements including the expansion of the program to include school systems, a move to a regional testing approach, and the inclusion of flu vaccinations.

Flu vaccinations are critical this year to prevent a combined outbreak of flu and COVID-19, which can further burden healthcare systems and increase complications for those who become ill.

Mobile COVID-19 testing for teachers, faculty, and staff of Bergen County public schools will begin in mid-September and regional COVID-19 community mobile testing will resume on September 28 for all county residents. Details and information will be forthcoming and posted regarding the schedule and locations.

In May, the County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center launched this innovative testing program bringing COVID-19 saliva testing and antibody testing directly in local communities throughout the County. The program performed nearly 35,000 tests, 9,123 of which were antibody and 25,311 diagnostic. Approximately 22,500 staff hours were donated to support all aspects of the mobile testing program.

“It is essential that we continue our mobile program and expand testing to include our school systems as well as the residents in our communities. Wide availability and access to COVID-19 testing is essential to successfully contain the virus and will be one of our biggest assets as we move into the colder months,” said James J. Tedesco. lll. Bergen County Executive. “It is more important than ever for everyone to receive a flu vaccination and continue to test for COVID-19, which is why we have restarted the mobile testing program and added mobile flu vaccinations.”

"Bergen County was at the forefront of innovation with the establishment of the mobile testing program. The expansion of the program will continue our fight against COVID-19 and the seasonal flu,” said Bergen County Freeholder Chairwoman Mary Amoroso.

“Early on in the pandemic, we recognized an essential tool in our COVID-19 mitigation arsenal would be a robust testing program and we invested in making nasal, antibody, and saliva testing available at the Medical Center,” said Deborah Visconi, President and CEO of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center. “Working collaboratively the County of Bergen and our County Executive, we soon realized that to ensure all residents of Bergen County had equitable access to testing, we needed to bring that testing into the community. Now, as we enter flu season, expanding COVID-19 testing and adding flu vaccinations is a way for us all to take care of ourselves while taking care of each other.”

For more information regarding COVID-19 testing, visit www.newbridgehealth.org.

