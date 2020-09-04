Urban Bricks Opens First Bergen County Restaurant in Paramus by

Fast-Casual, Minority & Woman Owned Pizza, Pasta, Salad Establishment

Paramus, NJ (September 1, 2020) – New Jersey entrepreneurs Elizabeth Prozer-Newman and Elias Saban have teamed up to bring Urban Bricks’ brand of “brickin’ good” authentic, customizable pizza, as well as pasta, wings, salads and desserts, to Bergen County, with the area’s first establishment. The brand-new Urban Bricks is located at 315 NJ-Route 17 South (next to P.C. Richard & Son).

The official “grand opening” will take place Saturday, September 12 – from noon to 9pm.

To celebrate, One Free Dessert Pie -- Cinnamon or Banana Nutella -- will be given to customers who enter the restaurant and provide their email address, in order to be apprised of future special offers. Outdoor seating is available and/or food can be packaged for takeaway.

“We’ve lived and worked in Bergen County for many years, and we’re familiar with its fast pace and the time demands on residents, so we believe we’re in the right place at the right moment,” Prozer-Newman says. “Paramus has a shortage of restaurants, and much of what is available are standard fast-food chains. When time is of the essence, though, people want more than reheated prepared food. Our fast-casual pizza process allows us to bake a fresh custom-made pizza in three minutes, which is ideal for everyone in the retail shops, office buildings and schools near us on and around Route 17.”

Urban Bricks’ pizza is made with the finest imported Italian flour, then hand-tossed and layered with the freshest available ingredients. The dough is hand-stretched to size, enhancing its special flavor, as is done in Italy. Then it is cooked in an exclusive Neapolitan-style brick oven with double burners that are designed to heat the pizza at an extremely high temperature in a very short period of time, resulting in a delicious, crispy pie.

Urban Bricks’ customizable build-your-own options include:

■ Multiple sauces including traditional red, white, BBQ, spicy red, garlic oil

■ 7 Proteins, such as chicken, pepperoni, bacon, and smoked ham

■ 7 Cheeses, including vegan, feta, and gorgonzola

■ 16 Toppings, among them roasted vegetables, and pineapple

■ 10 Drizzles, such as garlic parmesan, basil pesto, and Greek

■ Choice of crusts: artisanal, gluten-free, and cauliflower

The personal touch carries over to the warm and inviting atmosphere at Urban Bricks. “Our goal is to create an interactive experience for our customers,” says Saban, who is Prozer-Newman’s nephew and business partner in Urban Bricks, their first joint venture. “In addition to being able to personalize their pizza, people can ‘build’ pastas and salads. Then, for those eating on the premises, we’re aiming to spread positivity as well as foster a judgment-free, cheerful space. For example, our community wall, filled with photos and flyers, lets us show customers our commitment to Paramus and Bergen County. We will also lend our support to local charitable endeavors and offer special discounts to first responders and service members. And, as a minority-owned and woman-owned establishment, it’s important to us that our 20-person staff be as diverse as possible.”

Prozer-Newman and Saban are addressing the “new normal” through knowledge, training, and vigilance meant to ensure the safety of customers and employees alike. All surfaces are sanitized multiple times each day, while patrons are asked to follow six-foot distancing guidelines. Staff are required to wear masks and gloves at all times. Additionally, patrons can enjoy outdoor seating.

Customers can visit www.urbanbrickspizza.com for advance ordering, curbside takeout, delivery and catering. Another option is to simply download the Urban Bricks app.

Urban Bricks is on Facebook @UrbanBricksParamus and on Instagram @UrbanBricksNJ.

Restaurant Hours: Monday –Saturday 11am-9pm and Sunday noon to 9pm.

