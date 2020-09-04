ShopRite Launches Family Meals Month Celebration with a Digital Twist by

Thursday, September 03 2020 @ 06:16 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Dietitians are serving up family meal solutions both in-store and online all month long

KEASBEY, NJ − (September 2020) – ShopRite announced today that it has kicked off its annual Family Meals Month celebration with a full slate of new in-store and virtual classes created by its health and wellness team, all designed to help families get more enjoyment out of every meal.

Celebrated every September, Family Meals Month highlights the importance of sharing meals together as a family – which research has shown offers benefits such as combating obesity, and contributing to better academic performance and higher self-esteem in kids.

This year’s Family Meals Month campaign theme, “Just Add Family,” acknowledges that great family moments don’t require grand meals, they just require togetherness.

“We get it. Making every meal at home can be a challenge when you’re also trying to balance a busy life,” said Natalie Menza-Crowe, MS, RD, director of health and wellness at ShopRite. “That’s why this year’s campaign is all about providing inspiration for quick and easy meals with recipes, advice and classes that can be accessed either online or in-store, and enjoyed by all.”

Also new to this year’s campaign, ShopRite’s dietitians will go live on the supermarket’s Instagram and Facebook feeds each week and demonstrate how to recreate popular recipes such as Salmon Burgers, Blue Cheese Apple Walnut Grilled Pizza, and Jamaican Jerk Chicken, at home. All recipes can be found online at ShopRite’s recipe portal, The Recipe Shop. Shoppers can also interact directly with dietitians by chatting with them using the supermarket’s “RD Virtual Chat” button, which is available on shoprite.com.

“Providing our shoppers with healthy, affordable and time-saving resources has always been a priority at ShopRite,” said Menza-Crowe. “We’re especially proud to kick off this year’s Family Meals Month with a fresh, new campaign that combines the best of our dietitians’ expertise, both in real-time and online, to share the message that the most important ingredient to any meal is togetherness.”

The supermarket will support the campaign via social media, broadcast TV commercials, weekly circular promotions, digital ads, dedicated online pages and outdoor billboards. To see what ShopRite’s dietitians are cooking up each week during Family Meals Month, follow @ShopRiteStores on Instagram and ShopRite.Supermarket on Facebook and be sure to set up your page for notifications.

For more information on Family Meals Month-inspired events, stop by the office of your local ShopRite dietitian or visit www.shoprite.com/familymealsmonth.

ShopRite’s Family Meals Month celebration is held in conjunction with National Family Meals Month™, which was created in 2015 by the Food Marketing Institute (FMI) Foundation, to encourage families to enjoy one more meal at home each week. ShopRite has also been the recipient of FMI’s Gold Plate Award for 2019 and 2018, which recognizes supermarkets for outstanding Family Meals Month programming.

About ShopRite

Advertisement