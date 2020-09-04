BIG SNOW AMERICAN DREAM TO OFFICIALLY REOPEN ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 by

Thursday, September 03 2020 @ 06:18 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Indoor Real-Snow Center to Restart Operations with Updated COVID-19 Precautions, Re-Invented Team & Guest Experience

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (August 26, 2020) – Big SNOW American Dream, North America’s first indoor, real-snow ski and snowboard center providing guests with year-round winter indoors, is excited to today announce it will resume operations on Tuesday, September 1 in accordance with current state guidelines under Executive Order #157.

As an indoor recreational facility, Big SNOW will be implementing several updated safety measures to allow its guests to responsibly enjoy the snow and gear up for endless indoor winter again.

In order to ensure the safest environment possible, team members at Big SNOW – who have experienced extensive health and safety training – will undergo daily health screenings and temperature checks prior to entering the facility. Face-to-face interactions within the center have been limited, with advance online ticket purchase required for on-snow visits and contactless scanning for arrival and entry in and out of the snow dome now implemented. Additionally, face coverings will always be required for all guests and team members, with gloves required for all guests entering the snow.

“Skiing and snowboarding are great naturally socially distant recreation activities, and we are all very excited to be able to open Big SNOW for our guests again,” said Hugh Reynolds, vice president of marketing and sales, SNOW Operating. “Our team has been working very hard these past few months to reinvent what the Big SNOW experience will look like in today’s COVID world. I’m confident that our guests will see and feel the results of that work when they visit us, and we’re looking forward to sharing the experience with them.”

Finally, to keep Big SNOW safe for everyone, Big SNOW has introduced an increased focus on cleaning and sanitization in accordance with CDC and state health and safety guidelines. All high-touchpoint areas including counters, handrails, restrooms, seating areas and rental equipment will be cleaned and sanitized regularly, though Big SNOW asks that guests make every effort to limit the amount of surfaces touched during their visit and make use of hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility. For the safety of all guests, groups on chair lifts will be limited to only those who have arrived together. Additionally, Big SNOW asks that guests who are feeling sick, or have family members who have been sick, to please stay home.

Big SNOW American Dream, operated by New Jersey-based SNOW Operating, is the first facility of its kind within the United States and Canada, offering aspiring and existing skiers and snowboarders as well as snow-curious guests varied on-snow experiences within a 180,000 square foot, 16 story, climate-controlled ski slope. It boasts 4 acres of snow-covered slopes, a 160-foot vertical drop, a graduated degree of pitch ranging from 0% at the base to 26% at its steepest point and 1,000 feet of length for skiers of all ages and skill levels to take advantage of all serviced by 4 surface and aerial lifts.

For more information, guests can visit BigSNOWAmericanDream.com, or keep up with Big SNOW on Facebook and Instagram @bigsnowad.

About Big SNOW American Dream

Big SNOW American Dream is North America’s first real-snow, year-round, indoor ski and snowboard resort, and the perfect place to learn to ski where every day is a snow day. Located adjacent to the New Jersey Meadowlands Sports Complex within the American Dream retail and entertainment center, Big SNOW provides ideal snow conditions year-round within climate-controlled slopes. A 180,000 square-foot snow center offering varied experiences for all skill levels and ages, Big SNOW is equipped to assist guest with a variety of on-snow experiences from professional and student training, family ski vacation preparation, corporate team building, private lessons, children’s instructional programs and more. In addition to its slopes, Big SNOW will also offer guests a world-class ski and snowboard retail experience featuring the latest in ski and snowboard hardgoods and apparel through the Shop at Big SNOW. Big SNOW is operated by New Jersey-based SNOW Operating, who also own and operate Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon, NJ. For more information, visit www.bigsnowamericandream.com

About American Dream

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unrivaled destination for fantasy, fashion, food, family and fun. For more information visit www.americandream.com or follow on Instagram @americandream.

Advertisement